अग्निवीरों का पहला बैच देश की सेवा के लिए तैयार, पासिंग आउट परेड के बाद नेवी में शामिल हुआ 2,585 युवा सैनिक

Congratulations👏 to the 1st #Agniveer batch from #INSChilka on your #PassingOutParade today!

Your hard work, dedication & commitment to serve #ArmedForces🇮🇳 as #Agniveers has paid off.#Proud to welcome you to the @indiannavy family.

Fair winds & following seas!@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/TmWZBDhrCP