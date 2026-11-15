FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
फोन छीना, मारा, बालों से घसीटकर ले गया ट्रायल रूम ... चश्मदीद ने बताई दिल्ली के शोरूम में शबनम के साथ हुई हैवानियत की कहानी

फोन छीना, मारा, बालों से घसीटकर ले गया ट्रायल रूम ... चश्मदीद ने बताई दिल्ली के शोरूम में शबनम के साथ हुई हैवानियत की पूरी कहानी

'जहां हमने 400 साल नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं', सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे पर भड़के ओवैसी; बताया PDA का मतलब

'जहां हमने 400 साल नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं', सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे पर भड़के ओवैसी; बताया PDA का मतलब

भगवान बिरसा मुंडा मात्र एक नाम नहीं, बल्कि एक विचारधारा हैं

भगवान बिरसा मुंडा मात्र एक नाम नहीं, बल्कि एक विचारधारा हैं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
रेखा गुप्ता से मनोज तिवारी तक, छठी मैया की भक्ति में लीन दिखी बड़ी हस्तियां, तस्वीरें वायरल

रेखा गुप्ता से मनोज तिवारी तक, छठी मैया की भक्ति में लीन दिखी बड़ी हस्तियां, तस्वीरें वायरल

पंजाब का बठिंडा सबसे प्रदूषित, 1381 पहुंचा AQI,गाजीपुर में 800 पार, दिल्ली-नोएडा की हवा में जहर! बिहार-राजस्थान के शहरों का भी बुरा हाल

पंजाब का बठिंडा सबसे प्रदूषित, 1381 पहुंचा AQI,गाजीपुर में 800 पार, दिल्ली-नोएडा की हवा में जहर! बिहार-राजस्थान के शहरों का भी बुरा हाल

U19 Asia Cup Winners List: 13 फाइनल में सिर्फ 3 बार चेज हुआ टारगेट, भारत ने जीती सबसे ज्यादा ट्रॉफी; देखें विनर लिस्ट

U19 Asia Cup Winners List: 13 फाइनल में सिर्फ 3 बार चेज हुआ टारगेट, भारत ने जीती सबसे ज्यादा ट्रॉफी; देखें विनर लिस्ट

हिंदी न्यूज़भारत

भारत

'जहां हमने 400 साल नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं', सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे पर भड़के ओवैसी; बताया PDA का मतलब

ओवैसी ने दावा किया कि मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों में 50 हजार लोग बेघर हुए थे, लेकिन अखिलेश यादव की सरकार ने पीड़ितों की मदद नहीं की, जबकि सपा के पास 47 मुस्लिम विधायक थे.

Latest News

Rishi Kant

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

'जहां हमने 400 साल नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं', सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे पर भड़के ओवैसी; बताया PDA का मतलब

मेरठ की रैली में अखिलेश यादव पर भड़के ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो: ANI)

Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

AIMIM के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने मेरठ में सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे को लेकर कहा कि जहां हमने 400 साल तक नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं. ओवैसी ने तंज कसते हुए PDA का फुलफॉर्म 'पलट गया अखिलेश' बताया. 

मेरठ की रैली में ओवैसी ने अखिलेश यादव के बयान का जिक्र किया. उन्होंने कहा, 'अखिलेश ने हमारे बारे में कहा- जितनी डोर रहेगी, उतना उड़ेंगे. जब खींचेंग तो खींच लेंगे.' AIMIM चीफ ने जवाब देते हुए कहा सपा अध्यक्ष को गलतफहमी हो गई है.

अखिलेश यादव की डोर बीजेपी के हाथ में: ओवैसी

हैदराबाद सांसद ने कहा, 'अखिलेश यादव- जितने भी मुसलमान हैं, उसका अकीदा है- हमारी डोर अल्लाह के हाथ में है. हमारी डोर रब-ए-कायनात के हाथ में है. हमारी डोर जमीन-आसमान के खालिक के हाथ में है. वही हमारा फैसला करेगा. तुमको गलतफहमी हो गई प्यारे. हां तुम्हारी डोर जरूर बीजेपी के हाथ में है.' 

ओवैसी ने अखिलेश पर लाल टोपी बोलकर कसा तंज

ओवैसी ने सपा की ओर से उद्योगपति को राज्यसभा भेजने पर भी सवाल उठाया. उन्होंने कहा,'अखिलेश यादव ने राज्यसभा में किसको एमपी बनाया, जिनके पिता ने कांग्रेस के इंडिया गठबंधन के कैंडिडेट को झारखंड में हराया और जो गुजरात में क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन बोर्ड के प्रेसिडेंट हैं. अखिलेश ने उनसे कहा- आजा प्यारे, गला लग जा. तू बीजेपी का है, मुझे मालूम है. मगर एमपी बन जा. अखिलेश यादव ने बड़े सेठ के बेटे को एमपी बनाया. अब बताइए आप, अगर हमारी पार्टी का कोई मामूली मेंबर भी होगा और उसके पिता बीजेपी के साथ होंगे तो सब हमारे पीछे पड़ जाएंगे. लाल टोपी से पूछो तो सही. कौन-सा इश्क है. ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है.'

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि अखिलेश यादव PDA की बात करते हैं. असली PDA का मतलब है- 'पलट गया अखिलेश'. उन्होंने कहा कि जब लोग A का मतलब पूछते हैं तो ये कभी अल्पसंख्यक बताते हैं, कभी अगड़ा, आदिवासी और अग्रवाल बताते हैं.

ओवैसी ने बताई चंद्रशेखर से गठबंधन की वजह

इस दौरान AIMIM नेता ने आजाद समाज पार्टी से गठबंधन की वजह भी बताई. ओवैसी ने कहा, 'सहारनपुर की मस्जिद शहीद हुई तो क्या अखिलेश गए. श्रावस्ती, बहराइच में मदरसों को गिराया गया, क्या अखिलेश गए. नगीना के सांसद हैं चंद्रशेखर आजाद. ईद की नमाज नहीं पढ़ने दी जाएगी, ऐसा कहा गया तो ये बहादुर बच्चा खड़ा हो गया और बोला- नमाज पढ़ो, मैं खड़ा हूं.'

जहां हमने 400 साल नमाज पढ़ी, वहां जा रहे अखिलेश: AIMIM चीफ 

अखिलेश यादव के 31 दिसंबर को अयोध्या जाने की चर्चा है. इसको लेकर ओवैसी ने कहा, 'आजाद खड़ा होकर नमाज पढ़ा रहा है और अखिलेश उस जगह पर जाने वाले हैं, जहां हमने 400 साल तक नमाज पढ़ी थी. जो ठहरकर आपको नमाज पढ़ा रहा है, कि पढ़ो मैं मुसलमान नहीं हूं, लेकिन मैं बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर का संविधान मानने वाला हूं. ये अखिलेश हमने, हमारे बुजुर्गों ने जिस जगह पर सजदे किए थे, वहां जाने वाले हैं.'

मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों के बाद अखिलेश सरकार ने नहीं की कोई मदद: AIMIM सांसद

ओवैसी ने अखिलेश यादव पर निशाना साधते हुए 2013 के मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों का जिक्र किया. उन्होंने दावा किया कि दंगों में 50 हजार लोग बेघर हुए थे, लेकिन अखिलेश यादव की सरकार ने पीड़ितों की मदद नहीं की. ओवैसी ने कहा कि सपा के 47 मुस्लिम विधायक होने के बावजूद पीड़ितों के लिए कुछ नहीं किया गया.

ओवैसी ने हाशिमपुरा दंगों पर कांग्रेस को घेरा

AIMIM चीफ ने मई 1987 में मेरठ के हाशिमपुरा और मलियाना की घटनाओं का उल्लेख करते हुए कांग्रेस पर भी निशाना साधा. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि हाशिमपुरा में 42 और मलियाना में 72 मुस्लिमों की हत्या कांग्रेस के शासनकाल में हुई थी. हालांकि, उन्होंने कांग्रेस और सपा के नेताओं से भी मोर्चे में शामिल होने का आह्वान किया. ओवैसी ने कहा, 'हम अपना नुकसान उठाकर भी आपको जगह देने के लिए तैयार हैं.'

ये भी पढ़ें- 26 लाख कैश, 2.5 KG गोल्ड, 4 गाड़ियां और 2 रिजॉर्ट, MP में फॉरेस्ट अफसर के घर पर रेड, प्रॉपर्टी जान रह जाएंगे हैरान!

Advertisement
सर्वाधिक देखे गए
रेखा गुप्ता से मनोज तिवारी तक, छठी मैया की भक्ति में लीन दिखी बड़ी हस्तियां, तस्वीरें वायरल
रेखा गुप्ता से मनोज तिवारी तक, छठी मैया की भक्ति में लीन दिखी बड़ी हस्तियां, तस्वीरें वायरल
पंजाब का बठिंडा सबसे प्रदूषित, 1381 पहुंचा AQI,गाजीपुर में 800 पार, दिल्ली-नोएडा की हवा में जहर! बिहार-राजस्थान के शहरों का भी बुरा हाल
पंजाब का बठिंडा सबसे प्रदूषित, 1381 पहुंचा AQI,गाजीपुर में 800 पार, दिल्ली-नोएडा की हवा में जहर! बिहार-राजस्थान के शहरों का भी बुरा हाल
U19 Asia Cup Winners List: 13 फाइनल में सिर्फ 3 बार चेज हुआ टारगेट, भारत ने जीती सबसे ज्यादा ट्रॉफी; देखें विनर लिस्ट
U19 Asia Cup Winners List: 13 फाइनल में सिर्फ 3 बार चेज हुआ टारगेट, भारत ने जीती सबसे ज्यादा ट्रॉफी; देखें विनर लिस्ट
दिल्ली में 428 तक पहुंचा AQI, गुरुग्राम-गाजियाबाद में 300 के पार, इन 10 शहरों की हवा में सांस लेना खतरनाक!
दिल्ली में 428 तक पहुंचा AQI, गुरुग्राम-गाजियाबाद में 300 के पार, इन 10 शहरों की हवा में सांस लेना खतरनाक!
समंदर किनारे ध्वनि भानुशाली ने बॉयफ्रेंड यश संग की सगाई, खास कैप्शन के साथ शेयर की फोटोज
समंदर किनारे ध्वनि भानुशाली ने बॉयफ्रेंड यश संग की सगाई, खास कैप्शन के साथ शेयर की फोटोज
MORE
Advertisement
Advertisement