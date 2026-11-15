'जहां हमने 400 साल नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं', सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे पर भड़के ओवैसी; बताया PDA का मतलब

AIMIM के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने मेरठ में सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे को लेकर कहा कि जहां हमने 400 साल तक नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं. ओवैसी ने तंज कसते हुए PDA का फुलफॉर्म 'पलट गया अखिलेश' बताया.

मेरठ की रैली में ओवैसी ने अखिलेश यादव के बयान का जिक्र किया. उन्होंने कहा, 'अखिलेश ने हमारे बारे में कहा- जितनी डोर रहेगी, उतना उड़ेंगे. जब खींचेंग तो खींच लेंगे.' AIMIM चीफ ने जवाब देते हुए कहा सपा अध्यक्ष को गलतफहमी हो गई है.

हैदराबाद सांसद ने कहा, 'अखिलेश यादव- जितने भी मुसलमान हैं, उसका अकीदा है- हमारी डोर अल्लाह के हाथ में है. हमारी डोर रब-ए-कायनात के हाथ में है. हमारी डोर जमीन-आसमान के खालिक के हाथ में है. वही हमारा फैसला करेगा. तुमको गलतफहमी हो गई प्यारे. हां तुम्हारी डोर जरूर बीजेपी के हाथ में है.'

#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Addressing a public meeting, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "What Akhilesh said about us: 'They will fly only as far as the string allows; when we pull the string, we can reel them in.' Akhilesh Yadav, the belief held by Muslims is that our 'string', our destiny, lies in the hands of Allah... You are under a grave misconception, my dear fellow... As for your 'string', that is in the hands of the BJP..." He added, "Whom did Akhilesh Yadav appoint as an MP in the Rajya Sabha? He chose a man whose father had defeated the Congress-led 'INDIA' alliance candidate in Jharkhand. The son of a man who serves as the President of the Gujarat Cricket Association and is a supporter of the BJP was welcomed by Akhilesh with open arms... if even the most ordinary member of our party had a father associated with the BJP, the entire media would be hounding us from dawn till dusk... Honestly, even my own father-in-law doesn't show me as much 'affection' as they do. But do ask them in the 'red cap', what kind of 'love' is this? What is the nature of this relationship?..." (14.10)