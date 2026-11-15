'जहां हमने 400 साल नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं', सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे पर भड़के ओवैसी; बताया PDA का मतलब

भारत
ओवैसी ने दावा किया कि मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों में 50 हजार लोग बेघर हुए थे, लेकिन अखिलेश यादव की सरकार ने पीड़ितों की मदद नहीं की, जबकि सपा के पास 47 मुस्लिम विधायक थे.
AIMIM के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने मेरठ में सपा चीफ के अयोध्या दौरे को लेकर कहा कि जहां हमने 400 साल तक नमाज पढ़ी, अखिलेश वहां जाने वाले हैं. ओवैसी ने तंज कसते हुए PDA का फुलफॉर्म 'पलट गया अखिलेश' बताया.
मेरठ की रैली में ओवैसी ने अखिलेश यादव के बयान का जिक्र किया. उन्होंने कहा, 'अखिलेश ने हमारे बारे में कहा- जितनी डोर रहेगी, उतना उड़ेंगे. जब खींचेंग तो खींच लेंगे.' AIMIM चीफ ने जवाब देते हुए कहा सपा अध्यक्ष को गलतफहमी हो गई है.
हैदराबाद सांसद ने कहा, 'अखिलेश यादव- जितने भी मुसलमान हैं, उसका अकीदा है- हमारी डोर अल्लाह के हाथ में है. हमारी डोर रब-ए-कायनात के हाथ में है. हमारी डोर जमीन-आसमान के खालिक के हाथ में है. वही हमारा फैसला करेगा. तुमको गलतफहमी हो गई प्यारे. हां तुम्हारी डोर जरूर बीजेपी के हाथ में है.'
#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Addressing a public meeting, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "What Akhilesh said about us: 'They will fly only as far as the string allows; when we pull the string, we can reel them in.' Akhilesh Yadav, the belief held by Muslims is that our 'string', our destiny, lies in the hands of Allah... You are under a grave misconception, my dear fellow... As for your 'string', that is in the hands of the BJP..." He added, "Whom did Akhilesh Yadav appoint as an MP in the Rajya Sabha? He chose a man whose father had defeated the Congress-led 'INDIA' alliance candidate in Jharkhand. The son of a man who serves as the President of the Gujarat Cricket Association and is a supporter of the BJP was welcomed by Akhilesh with open arms... if even the most ordinary member of our party had a father associated with the BJP, the entire media would be hounding us from dawn till dusk... Honestly, even my own father-in-law doesn't show me as much 'affection' as they do. But do ask them in the 'red cap', what kind of 'love' is this? What is the nature of this relationship?..." (14.10)— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026
ओवैसी ने सपा की ओर से उद्योगपति को राज्यसभा भेजने पर भी सवाल उठाया. उन्होंने कहा,'अखिलेश यादव ने राज्यसभा में किसको एमपी बनाया, जिनके पिता ने कांग्रेस के इंडिया गठबंधन के कैंडिडेट को झारखंड में हराया और जो गुजरात में क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन बोर्ड के प्रेसिडेंट हैं. अखिलेश ने उनसे कहा- आजा प्यारे, गला लग जा. तू बीजेपी का है, मुझे मालूम है. मगर एमपी बन जा. अखिलेश यादव ने बड़े सेठ के बेटे को एमपी बनाया. अब बताइए आप, अगर हमारी पार्टी का कोई मामूली मेंबर भी होगा और उसके पिता बीजेपी के साथ होंगे तो सब हमारे पीछे पड़ जाएंगे. लाल टोपी से पूछो तो सही. कौन-सा इश्क है. ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है.'
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने कहा कि अखिलेश यादव PDA की बात करते हैं. असली PDA का मतलब है- 'पलट गया अखिलेश'. उन्होंने कहा कि जब लोग A का मतलब पूछते हैं तो ये कभी अल्पसंख्यक बताते हैं, कभी अगड़ा, आदिवासी और अग्रवाल बताते हैं.
इस दौरान AIMIM नेता ने आजाद समाज पार्टी से गठबंधन की वजह भी बताई. ओवैसी ने कहा, 'सहारनपुर की मस्जिद शहीद हुई तो क्या अखिलेश गए. श्रावस्ती, बहराइच में मदरसों को गिराया गया, क्या अखिलेश गए. नगीना के सांसद हैं चंद्रशेखर आजाद. ईद की नमाज नहीं पढ़ने दी जाएगी, ऐसा कहा गया तो ये बहादुर बच्चा खड़ा हो गया और बोला- नमाज पढ़ो, मैं खड़ा हूं.'
#WATCH | Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Addressing a public meeting, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "...When a mosque in Saharanpur was demolished, did Akhilesh go there? When madrasas were torn down during a dispute in Shravasti, did Akhilesh go there? You ask why AIMIM has chosen Chandrashekhar Azad as its candidate for Chief Minister... In Nagina constituency, when it was declared that Eid prayers would not be permitted, this brave young man, Chandrashekhar, stood his ground. He insisted, 'Go ahead and pray; I will stand guard—let's see who dares to stop you.' Chandrashekhar Azad stood guard while prayers were offered, whereas Akhilesh is now planning to visit a site where we have offered prayers for 400 years... You must decide for yourselves: who is the one who stood by you and ensured you could offer your prayers?..." (14.11)— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026
अखिलेश यादव के 31 दिसंबर को अयोध्या जाने की चर्चा है. इसको लेकर ओवैसी ने कहा, 'आजाद खड़ा होकर नमाज पढ़ा रहा है और अखिलेश उस जगह पर जाने वाले हैं, जहां हमने 400 साल तक नमाज पढ़ी थी. जो ठहरकर आपको नमाज पढ़ा रहा है, कि पढ़ो मैं मुसलमान नहीं हूं, लेकिन मैं बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर का संविधान मानने वाला हूं. ये अखिलेश हमने, हमारे बुजुर्गों ने जिस जगह पर सजदे किए थे, वहां जाने वाले हैं.'
ओवैसी ने अखिलेश यादव पर निशाना साधते हुए 2013 के मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों का जिक्र किया. उन्होंने दावा किया कि दंगों में 50 हजार लोग बेघर हुए थे, लेकिन अखिलेश यादव की सरकार ने पीड़ितों की मदद नहीं की. ओवैसी ने कहा कि सपा के 47 मुस्लिम विधायक होने के बावजूद पीड़ितों के लिए कुछ नहीं किया गया.
AIMIM चीफ ने मई 1987 में मेरठ के हाशिमपुरा और मलियाना की घटनाओं का उल्लेख करते हुए कांग्रेस पर भी निशाना साधा. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि हाशिमपुरा में 42 और मलियाना में 72 मुस्लिमों की हत्या कांग्रेस के शासनकाल में हुई थी. हालांकि, उन्होंने कांग्रेस और सपा के नेताओं से भी मोर्चे में शामिल होने का आह्वान किया. ओवैसी ने कहा, 'हम अपना नुकसान उठाकर भी आपको जगह देने के लिए तैयार हैं.'
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