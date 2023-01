Bigg Boss 16: 'मुझे तोड़ दिया' बोलते हुए फूट-फूट कर रोईं Tina Datta, देख कर घबरा गए Salman Khan

Tina set a fake narrative of #ShalinBhanot & #SumbulTouqeerKhan, Sumbul was begging & crying in front of Salman..



KARMA hit Tina badly because of her habit of Character assassination & when #SalmanKhan exposed her, she is crying for fake Sympathy & Woman card🤣#BiggBoss16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/jvITsEd63v