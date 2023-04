Muttiah Muralitharan के बर्थडे पर फैंस को बड़ा सरप्राइज, बायोपिक '800' का फर्स्ट लुक रिलीज

We are proud to bring you his story beyond the twists & turns across 22 yards. #HappyBirthdayMuralidaran🎉



Presenting 800, the official bio-pic of #MuthiahMuralidaran starring #MadhurrMittal ➡️ https://t.co/0Kdy9LMvHz



Directed by #MSSripathy #800TheMovie #800MotionPoster pic.twitter.com/Y7tndrYweO