Farzi Twitter Reactions: शाहिद कपूर ने दिखाई कमाल की एक्टिंग, विजय सेतुपति और जाकिर हुसैन की कॉमेडी ने कर दिया पागल

#FarziReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Just finished 3 episodes & writing this review, what a performer #ShahidKappor Is 🔥 #VijaySethupathi like always he never disappoints us with his acting with heavy dialogues.

Story is all about Fake currency how prints & goes into the market.



MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/RPLgMYOifH