Ramayana Part 1 LIVE: ओपनिंग डे के लिए 5.95 लाख टिकट सोल्ड, यश की 'टॉक्सिक' से अभी कितने पीछे? जानें अपडेट्स

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'रामायण पार्ट 1' के बॉक्स ऑफिस के बड़े अपडेट्स और इस फिल्म से जुड़ी दिलचस्प बातों के लिए जुड़े रहिए DNA India के साथ...
'रामायण: पार्ट वन' की रिलीज डेट जैसे-जैसे करीब आ रही है, दर्शकों की उत्सुकता बढ़ती ही जा रही है. रणबीर कपूर, साई पल्लवी, यश, रवि दूबे और सनी देओल जैसे सितारों से सजी यह फिल्म माइथोलॉजिकल स्टोरी, स्टारकास्ट के साथ-साथ 4000 करोड़ के मेगा बजट की वजह से भी इस साल की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्मों में से एक बन गई है. ऐसे में इस मूवी की रिलीज और बॉक्स ऑफिस से जुड़े बड़े अपडेट्स के लिए जुड़े रहिए DNA India के साथ...
भारत में रामायण की पहले चार दिनों की एडवांस बुकिंग से मेकर्स को 47.62 करोड़ रुपये कमाई हुई है और बिना ब्लॉक्ड सीट्स के कमाई का आंकड़ा अब तक 38.03 करोड़ रुपये रहा. इंडस्ट्री ट्रैकर सैकनिल्क के मुताबिक, फिल्म ने 36,211 शो में कुल 11.36 लाख टिकट बेचे हैं.
मूवी क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श ने अपने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X के पोस्ट में 'रामायण' को शानदार बताते हुए इस फिल्म को 5 रेटिंग दी है. उन्होंने लिखा- 'आपने इससे पहले इंडियन स्क्रीन पर इतना शानदार कुछ नहीं देखा होगा. स्केल, विजुअल्स, इमोशन्स और सोल...रामायण में सब कुछ है. वाकई एक शानदार सिनेमैटिक एक्सपीरियंस.'
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी की रामायण: पार्ट 1 हाइप को टिकट सेल्स में बदलने के लिए स्ट्रगल कर रही है. अभी तक इसने ओपनिंग डे के लिए पूरे भारत में एडवांस बुकिंग में 30 करोड़ रुपये का मार्क पार नहीं किया है. इस हिसाब से यश की 'टॉक्सिक' अभी काफी आगे है. सैकनिल्क के मुताबिक, 'टॉक्सिक'ने पहले दिन के एडवांस सेल्स में ₹58.27 करोड़ रुपयों का आंकड़ा पार किया था. इसके 25,654 शो में 18.48 लाख से ज्यादा टिकट बिके थे.
'रामायण: पार्ट वन' के भारत के साथ वर्ल्डवाइड रिलीज होने में तीन दिन बाकी है. डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी की फिल्म ने पूरे भारत में अपने पहले दिन के लिए 25.39 करोड़ रुपये की बुकिंग की है. इंडस्ट्री ट्रैकर सैकनिल्क के अनुसार, इस एपिक माइथोलॉजिकल एक्शन फिल्म ने सोमवार, 2 नवंबर 2026 सुबह 5:47 बजे तक 14,968 शो में 5.86 लाख टिकट बेचे हैं.