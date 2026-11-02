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NZ से भारत ने जीती लगातार 6 टी20 सीरीज, फिर गौतम गंभीर ने खिलाड़ियों को क्यों दी चेतावनी? जानें कब-कब खेली गई सीरीज

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Rajasthan Accident: 'नीचे चल रही थी मशीन, हाईटेंशन तार से टकराई तो फैल गया करंट', झुंझुनू में कैसे गई 8 मजदूरों की जान?

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13 करोड़ वोटरों के नाम कटे, महारैली में 2024 चुनाव पर राहुल ने उठाए सवाल, ज्ञानेश कुमार को जेल भेजने की मांग... 7 बड़ी बातें

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Ramayana Part 1 LIVE: ओपनिंग डे के लिए 5.95 लाख टिकट सोल्ड, यश की 'टॉक्सिक' से अभी कितने पीछे? जानें अपडेट्स

'रामायण पार्ट 1' के बॉक्स ऑफिस के बड़े अपडेट्स और इस फिल्म से जुड़ी दिलचस्प बातों के लिए जुड़े रहिए DNA India के साथ...

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Jaya Pandey

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

Ramayana Part 1 LIVE: ओपनिंग डे के लिए 5.95 लाख टिकट सोल्ड, यश की 'टॉक्सिक' से अभी कितने पीछे? जानें अपडेट्स

'रामायण: पार्ट वन' के भारत के साथ वर्ल्डवाइड रिलीज होने में तीन दिन बाकी है. (Image Credit: World Of Ramayana)

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'रामायण: पार्ट वन' की रिलीज डेट जैसे-जैसे करीब आ रही है, दर्शकों की उत्सुकता बढ़ती ही जा रही है. रणबीर कपूर, साई पल्लवी, यश, रवि दूबे और सनी देओल जैसे सितारों से सजी यह फिल्म माइथोलॉजिकल स्टोरी, स्टारकास्ट के साथ-साथ 4000 करोड़ के मेगा बजट की वजह से भी इस साल की बहुप्रतीक्षित फिल्मों में से एक बन गई है. ऐसे में इस मूवी की रिलीज और बॉक्स ऑफिस से जुड़े बड़े अपडेट्स के लिए जुड़े रहिए DNA India के साथ...

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  • 02 Nov 2026, 02:13 PM

    पहले चार दिन में एडवांस बुकिंग से कितनी कमाई?

    भारत में रामायण की पहले चार दिनों की एडवांस बुकिंग से मेकर्स को 47.62 करोड़ रुपये कमाई हुई है और बिना ब्लॉक्ड सीट्स के कमाई का आंकड़ा अब तक 38.03 करोड़ रुपये रहा. इंडस्ट्री ट्रैकर सैकनिल्क के मुताबिक, फिल्म ने 36,211 शो में कुल 11.36 लाख टिकट बेचे हैं. 

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  • 02 Nov 2026, 01:53 PM

    तरण आर्दश ने दी 5 रेटिंग, फिल्म को बताया शानदार

    मूवी क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श ने अपने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X के पोस्ट में 'रामायण' को शानदार बताते हुए इस फिल्म को 5 रेटिंग दी है. उन्होंने लिखा- 'आपने इससे पहले इंडियन स्क्रीन पर इतना शानदार कुछ नहीं देखा होगा. स्केल, विजुअल्स, इमोशन्स और सोल...रामायण में सब कुछ है. वाकई एक शानदार सिनेमैटिक एक्सपीरियंस.'

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  • 02 Nov 2026, 01:47 PM

    ओपनिंग डे बुकिंग में टॉक्सिक से कितनी पीछे रामायण पार्ट-1?

    डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी की रामायण: पार्ट 1 हाइप को टिकट सेल्स में बदलने के लिए स्ट्रगल कर रही है. अभी तक इसने ओपनिंग डे के लिए पूरे भारत में एडवांस बुकिंग में 30 करोड़ रुपये का मार्क पार नहीं किया है. इस हिसाब से यश की 'टॉक्सिक' अभी काफी आगे है. सैकनिल्क के मुताबिक, 'टॉक्सिक'ने पहले दिन के एडवांस सेल्स में ₹58.27 करोड़ रुपयों का आंकड़ा पार किया था. इसके 25,654 शो में 18.48 लाख से ज्यादा टिकट बिके थे. 
     

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  • 02 Nov 2026, 01:46 PM

    'रामायण: पार्ट वन' की पहले दिन की एडवांस बुकिंग

    'रामायण: पार्ट वन' के भारत के साथ वर्ल्डवाइड रिलीज होने में तीन दिन बाकी है. डायरेक्टर नितेश तिवारी की फिल्म ने पूरे भारत में अपने पहले दिन के लिए 25.39 करोड़ रुपये की बुकिंग की है. इंडस्ट्री ट्रैकर सैकनिल्क के अनुसार, इस एपिक माइथोलॉजिकल एक्शन फिल्म ने सोमवार, 2 नवंबर 2026 सुबह 5:47 बजे तक 14,968 शो में 5.86 लाख टिकट बेचे हैं. 
     

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Rajasthan Accident: 'नीचे चल रही थी मशीन, हाईटेंशन तार से टकराई तो फैल गया करंट', झुंझुनू में कैसे गई 8 मजदूरों की जान?
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