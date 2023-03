Sona Mohapatra ने फिर साधा Shehnaaz Gill पर निशाना, बोलीं 'सफल मर्दों के पीछ भागना बंद करो'

Dear trolls trying to stand up for yet another starlet like Jacqueline, I don’t know what Shehnaz’s particular talent is as of now, apart from low-brow reality tv fame.But I do know the modus operandi of women of convenience,shortcuts who bust the good fight for a role/money.🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 https://t.co/tN2H6qvWLz