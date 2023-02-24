Search icon
Sign In
DNA Indiaबॉलीवुड

Selfiee Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar की फिल्म देखने का बना रहे हैं प्लान, तो टिकट बुक करने से पहले पढ़ लें ये ट्वीट

Selfiee Twitter Review: Akshay और Emraan Hashmi की फिल्म रिलीज हो गई है. ऐसे में ट्विटर पर लोगों के रिएक्शन सामने आने लगे हैं.

सौभाग्या गुप्ता | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Selfiee Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar की फिल्म देखने का बना रहे हैं प्लान, तो टिकट बुक करने से पहले पढ़ लें ये ट्वीट
Selfiee Twitter review

डीएनए हिंदी: Selfiee Twitter Review: बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) और इमरान हाशमी (Emraan Hashmi) की फिल्म सेल्फी (Selfiee) आखिरकार सिनमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. मलयालम फिल्म ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस (Driving Licence) की इस रीमेक को लेकर ट्विटर पर लोगों के रिएक्शन भी सामने आने लगे हैं. शुरुआत में जितने रिव्यू (Selfiee review) सामने आ रहे हैं वो काफी निराशाजनक हैं यानी साफी है कि लोगों को ये फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई है. आइए नजर डालते हैं लोगों के किए हुए ट्वीट पर. 

राज मेहता के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म सेल्फी में अक्षय कुमार और इमरान हाशमी के अलावा नुसरत भरुचा (Nushrratt Bharuccha) और डायना पेंटी (Diana Penty) भी अहम रोल में हैं. ये बॉलीवुड की एक और बिग बजट फिल्म है पर इसके जो शुरुआती रिएक्शन सामने आ रहे हैं उससे मेकर्स जरूर परेशान हो जाएंगे. जी हां, लोगों को फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आ रही हैं. 

ये भी पढ़ें: Emraan Hashmi के बेटे को कैंसर होने पर Akshay Kumar ने सबसे पहले किया था फोन, एक्टर बोले 'बुरे वक्त में फरिश्ता बने'

फैंस को पसंद आई फिल्म 

हालांकि कुछ लोग ऐसे भी थे जिन्हें फिल्म पसंद आई. फैंस ने फिल्म देखने के बाद इसकी जमकर तरीफ की. सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ वीडियो में लोग फिल्म की तारीफ करते हुए भी नजर आए और उसे पैसे वसूल बताया. 

ये भी पढ़ें: Selfiee : Akshay Kumar ने उठाया स्टारडम का फायदा, Emraan Hashmi ने दिखाया फैंस का दर्द, होश उड़ा देगा कॉन्सेप्ट

सेल्फी 2019 की मलयालम फिल्म ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस की रीमेक है, जिसमें पृथ्वीराज सुकुमारन और सूरज वेंजारामूडु लीड रोल में थे. ऐसे में लोग 

देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा खबरों Latest News पर अलग नज़रिया, अब हिंदी में Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए फ़ॉलो करें डीएनए हिंदी को गूगलफ़ेसबुकट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.