Selfiee Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar की फिल्म देखने का बना रहे हैं प्लान, तो टिकट बुक करने से पहले पढ़ लें ये ट्वीट

डीएनए हिंदी: Selfiee Twitter Review: बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) और इमरान हाशमी (Emraan Hashmi) की फिल्म सेल्फी (Selfiee) आखिरकार सिनमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. मलयालम फिल्म ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस (Driving Licence) की इस रीमेक को लेकर ट्विटर पर लोगों के रिएक्शन भी सामने आने लगे हैं. शुरुआत में जितने रिव्यू (Selfiee review) सामने आ रहे हैं वो काफी निराशाजनक हैं यानी साफी है कि लोगों को ये फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आई है. आइए नजर डालते हैं लोगों के किए हुए ट्वीट पर.
राज मेहता के डायरेक्शन में बनी फिल्म सेल्फी में अक्षय कुमार और इमरान हाशमी के अलावा नुसरत भरुचा (Nushrratt Bharuccha) और डायना पेंटी (Diana Penty) भी अहम रोल में हैं. ये बॉलीवुड की एक और बिग बजट फिल्म है पर इसके जो शुरुआती रिएक्शन सामने आ रहे हैं उससे मेकर्स जरूर परेशान हो जाएंगे. जी हां, लोगों को फिल्म कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आ रही हैं.
#Selfiee: DISASTER !— Ahmed (FAN) (@AhmedKhanSrkman) February 24, 2023
Rating: ⭐
Do not watch this 3rd class film in the theatre. Save your money & Go watch original South movie Driving Licence, because this is 💯 times better than this remake.#SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/24vycOifPm
Finished watching #AkshayKumar & #EmraanHashmi starrer last night - #Selfiee. One word - Dull & Flat.@akshaykumar is total misfit as superstar Vijay because he isn't a superstar in the first place..— DUNIYA 🔥 (@cine_ki_duniya) February 24, 2023
Weak screenplay,direction
Will be a disaster at the BO!
1.5/5! #SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/X3FNPWbevs
#SelfieeReview
ONE WORD REVIEW— HP (@JaiShreeRam_8) February 24, 2023
DISASTER
Rating : ⭐️1/5 😓
It’s a waste, Akshay doesn’t stand to the knees of Sukumaran. You can copy a movie by the scenes at the most, but the talent is incomparable. You might like it but nothing is original
In short a very bad remake pic.twitter.com/syCqgolQIF
Recently watched #Selfiee 🎥
Review: Selfiee is one of the worst Bollywood films ever produced. Akshay's performance is a major letdown.
Emran performed well. Mrunal Thakur in the song, which you can watch on YouTube. Avoid wasting your money.
Rating - 1⭐️ #SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/mG3Kdifgfe — SAMBRIDGES-JAWAN (@Pathaan_Srkian1) February 24, 2023
ये भी पढ़ें: Emraan Hashmi के बेटे को कैंसर होने पर Akshay Kumar ने सबसे पहले किया था फोन, एक्टर बोले 'बुरे वक्त में फरिश्ता बने'
फैंस को पसंद आई फिल्म
हालांकि कुछ लोग ऐसे भी थे जिन्हें फिल्म पसंद आई. फैंस ने फिल्म देखने के बाद इसकी जमकर तरीफ की. सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ वीडियो में लोग फिल्म की तारीफ करते हुए भी नजर आए और उसे पैसे वसूल बताया.
#Selfiee Public Review From Special Screening Out Now! As expected audience is just loving the movie and the duo of #AkshayKumar & #EmraanHashmi is all set to win hearts with his powerful performance.#SelfieeReview #SelfieePublicReview pic.twitter.com/HfEc3VooeK— Shivam #Selfiee This Friday 24th Feb In Cinemas 🔥 (@PredictionSmp) February 24, 2023
First Time In My Life I witness Something Like this 😭— Johny Rider (@riderJohnyBaba) February 24, 2023
Went to Watch #SELFIEEFDFS
But Returned without watching it.. 💔
"2 logo ke liye Show Nahi chala sakte, Aur Koi Nahi Aaya Dekhne " - Staff#AkshayKumar#SelfieeReview#selfiee pic.twitter.com/sMf0lkzscW
#AkshayKumar paisa wasul film hi banaate hein isliye unhein public ka hero kahaa jata hai :- Audience reaction after watching #Selfiee film💖🔥#SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/lQu1cQPhqg— ༄༒Swєtα🔥࿐ (@Swetaakkian) February 24, 2023
ये भी पढ़ें: Selfiee : Akshay Kumar ने उठाया स्टारडम का फायदा, Emraan Hashmi ने दिखाया फैंस का दर्द, होश उड़ा देगा कॉन्सेप्ट
सेल्फी 2019 की मलयालम फिल्म ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस की रीमेक है, जिसमें पृथ्वीराज सुकुमारन और सूरज वेंजारामूडु लीड रोल में थे. ऐसे में लोग
देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा खबरों Latest News पर अलग नज़रिया, अब हिंदी में Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए फ़ॉलो करें डीएनए हिंदी को गूगल, फ़ेसबुक, ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर.