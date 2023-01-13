Kuttey Twitter Review: क्या 'कुत्ते' को नहीं बचा पाएगी तब्बू की एक्टिंग, फिल्म देखने से पहले पढ़ें ये ट्वीट

डीएनए हिंदी: Kuttey Twitter Review: अर्जुन कपूर (Arjun Kapoor) और तब्बू (Tabu) स्टारर फिल्म कुत्ते आज यानी 13 जनवरी को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. फिल्म के ट्रेलर और इसके शानदार स्टारकास्ट के कारण इसकी काफी चर्चा थी. फिल्म में तब्बू और अर्जुन के अलावा कोंकन्ना सेन शर्मा, नसीरुद्दीन शाह, राधिका मदान, कुमुद मिश्रा अहम रोल में हैं. इस डार्क कॉमेडी फिल्म को जाने-माने फिल्म निर्माता विशाल भाद्वाज के बेटे आसमान भारद्वाज (Aasmaan Bhardwaj) ने डायरेक्ट किया है. ये आसमान की पहली फिल्म है, जबकि विशाल भारद्वाज (Vishal Bhardwaj) ने फिल्म का संगीत दिया है. हालांकि हम आपको बताएंगे कि लोगों को फिल्म कैसी लगी है.
कुत्ते फिल्म को लेकर लोगों को काफी उम्मीद थी. आज फिल्म रिलीज हो गई और इसे लेकर लोगों के रिस्पॉन्स भी सामने आ गए हैं. ट्विटर पर फिल्म को मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. कई फिल्म को एक आपदा कह रहे हैं, जबकि कुछ को फिल्म की कहानी ने काफी प्रभावित किया है. हालांकि फिल्म को लेकर बॉयकॉट की खबरें भी आ रही हैं. अब देखना ये होगा कि फिल्म पहले दिन कितनी कमाई कर पाती है.
वहीं लोगों ने फिल्म के डायरेक्टर आसमान भारद्वाज के काम की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. उन्हें लोग अपने पिता की छाया बता रहे हैं. आइए देखें कि फिल्म के बारे में नेटिज़न्स क्या कह रहे हैं.
2023 for me started on a super dull not. First, #TheY & then #Kuttey. Both the films failed in its primary purpose, that is, delivering entertainment. The first one, #Y that stars #YuvanHariharan couldn’t be tolerated in the second half, I left midway. What a waste!— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 13, 2023
This movie doesn't need boycott to get flop it's already flop by acting of nepo kid @arjunk26 😂 he thought thay give rights to people to trend boycott and make thair film flop so ans. is YES people have right of choice. #kutteyReview#Kuttey #kutteytrailer— VIRAJ DESAI (@virajdesai30) January 13, 2023
#Kuttey disappoints— YSmusic (@yatsmusical) January 13, 2023
They tried to make a crime thriller,
Sirf crime hai, thrill daalna bhool gaye.#kutteyReview
#KutteyReview— Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) January 13, 2023
Stellar lead cast. Surprisingly most of them deliver their best but that’s about it. #Kuttey has Tarantino like Screenplay (minus the steam). So many stupid mistakes in story & execution leave you crying internally. BGM was good. Ok camerawork.
AVERAGE ⭐️⭐️
हालांकि कई लोगों ने फिल्म की तारीफ भी की है. उन्हें ये फिल्म काफी अच्छी लगी और इसे देखने की सलाह दे रहे हैं.
#Kuttey Is must watch Movie Go and Watch Mazaa Agya Dekh ke specially Wo driver Chase scene and Moong Ki dal Group #ArjunKapoor #Tabu #kutteyReview— Gurjant Singh (@GurjantBigg) January 13, 2023
