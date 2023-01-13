Search icon
बॉलीवुड

Kuttey Twitter Review: क्या 'कुत्ते' को नहीं बचा पाएगी तब्बू की एक्टिंग, फिल्म देखने से पहले पढ़ें ये ट्वीट

Kuttey Twitter Review: Arjun Kapoor की फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. देखने का प्लान बना रहे हैं, तो फिल्म को लेकर लोगों के रिस्पॉन्स को पढ़ें.

सौभाग्या गुप्ता | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Kuttey Twitter Review

डीएनए हिंदी: Kuttey Twitter Review: अर्जुन कपूर (Arjun Kapoor) और तब्बू (Tabu) स्टारर फिल्म कुत्ते आज यानी 13 जनवरी को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है. फिल्म के ट्रेलर और इसके शानदार स्टारकास्ट के कारण इसकी काफी चर्चा थी. फिल्म में तब्बू और अर्जुन के अलावा कोंकन्ना सेन शर्मा, नसीरुद्दीन शाह, राधिका मदान, कुमुद मिश्रा अहम रोल में हैं. इस डार्क कॉमेडी फिल्म को जाने-माने फिल्म निर्माता विशाल भाद्वाज के बेटे आसमान भारद्वाज (Aasmaan Bhardwaj) ने डायरेक्ट किया है. ये आसमान की पहली फिल्म है, जबकि विशाल भारद्वाज (Vishal Bhardwaj) ने फिल्म का संगीत दिया है. हालांकि हम आपको बताएंगे कि लोगों को फिल्म कैसी लगी है. 

कुत्ते फिल्म को लेकर लोगों को काफी उम्मीद थी. आज फिल्म रिलीज हो गई और इसे लेकर लोगों के रिस्पॉन्स भी सामने आ गए हैं. ट्विटर पर फिल्म को मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है. कई फिल्म को एक आपदा कह रहे हैं, जबकि कुछ को फिल्म की कहानी ने काफी प्रभावित किया है. हालांकि फिल्म को लेकर बॉयकॉट की खबरें भी आ रही हैं. अब देखना ये होगा कि फिल्म पहले दिन कितनी कमाई कर पाती है.

वहीं लोगों ने फिल्म के डायरेक्टर आसमान भारद्वाज के काम की तारीफ कर रहे हैं. उन्हें लोग अपने पिता की छाया बता रहे हैं. आइए देखें कि फिल्म के बारे में नेटिज़न्स क्या कह रहे हैं. 

हालांकि कई लोगों ने फिल्म की तारीफ भी की है. उन्हें ये फिल्म काफी अच्छी लगी और इसे देखने की सलाह दे रहे हैं. 

