बॉलीवुड क्वीन Kangana Ranaut बनीं एयरफोर्स ऑफिसर, Tejas के साथ इस दिन सिनेमाघरों में देगी दस्तक

Get ready for an adrenaline filled adventure! #Tejas, starring @KanganaTeam is ready to take off on 20th October in a cinema near you! 🇮🇳 ✈️ @sarveshmewara1 @varunmitra19 @anshul14chauhan @RonnieScrewvala #RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/mdpKKTF6Ez