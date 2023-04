Hema Malini: लग्जरी गाड़ी छोड़ मेट्रो में सफर करती दिखीं 'ड्रीम गर्ल', Video में देखें लोगों का रिएक्शन

I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr💕 pic.twitter.com/2OZPMtORCu