Bloody Daddy में अपने एक्शन से Shahid Kapoor ने दर्शकों को किया इंप्रेस, फिल्म में इस चीज की रही कमी

Watched #BloodyDaddy, It’s amazing and the fact that it was shahid’s first out and out action movie,he nailed it as a first timer🔥,Now cast him in big budgeted movie for theatre,Only negative side was that the screenplay could’ve been better,I give⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️.5 star’s #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/G6oFRrVNGj