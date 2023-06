Adipurush की 'सीता' के नए लुक ने मचाई हलचल, Shahid Kapoor संग रोमांटिक हुईं Kriti Sanon

SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON FILM ARRIVES ON 7 DEC… #JioStudios and #MaddockFilms announce the release date of the upcoming film, starring #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon [not titled yet]: 7 Dec 2023.



Also features #Dharmendra and #Dimple Kapadia… Directed by #AmitJoshi and… pic.twitter.com/ITeqCMDrOq