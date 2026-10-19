'लगा कहीं पटाखे फूट रहे हैं', चश्मदीद ने बयां की टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग की पूरी कहानी; क्राइम ब्रांच को ट्रांसफर हुआ केस

मुंबई के जुहू में अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर हमलावरों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की. इस हमले में एक्टर बाल-बाल बच गए, जबकि उनका ड्राइवर घायल हो गया. मामले की जांच मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंप दी गई है.

मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में फिल्म स्टार टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई फायरिंग की वारदात के बाद मुंबई पुलिस शूटरों को दबोचने के लिए पूरी तरह एक्शन में आ गई है. शुरुआती छानबीन में पुलिस को पता चला है कि अभिनेता पर गोलियां बरसाने के बाद तीनों हमलावर अपनी मोटरसाइकिल से अंधेरी स्टेशन की तरफ भागे थे. वहां पुलिस के डर से वे हमले में इस्तेमाल की गई बाइक को छोड़कर भाग निकले, जिसे पुलिस ने अब अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है. हमलावरों का सुराग लगाने के लिए पुलिस की टीमें पूरे रास्ते के CCTV फुटेज को खंगाल रही हैं. इस मामले में मुंबई पुलिस ने 3 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है और आगे की जांच मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंप दी है.

कैसे हुआ टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हमला?

18 अक्टूबर 2026 की शाम करीब सात बजे बॉलीवुड अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ जब जुहू के पुष्पा पार्क इलाके में फुटबॉल क्लब से मैच खेलकर अपनी कार से घर लौट रहे थे, तभी मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार तीन अज्ञात बदमाशों ने उनकी गाड़ी को घेर लिया.

हमलावरों ने कार पर ताबड़तोड़ 5 से 7 राउंड गोलियां चलाईं. इस हमले में टाइगर श्रॉफ की जान बाल-बाल बची, लेकिन कार के शीशे टूटने और बारूद के छीटों के कारण उनके हाथ और सीने पर चोटें आईं तथा उनका ड्राइवर घायल हो गया.

घटना की चश्मदीद सलमा ने क्या बताया?

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद चश्मदीद सलमा शेख ने ANI को बताया कि कि वह ब्लॉग बनाती हैं और टाइगर श्रॉफ से जुड़ी खबरों और वीडियो के लिए हर हफ्ते वहां जाती हैं. सलमा के मुताबिक, वह उस वक्त वीडियो शूट कर रही थीं, तभी अचानक गोलियां चलने लगीं. शुरुआत में वहां मौजूद लोगों को समझ ही नहीं आया कि गोली चली है. लोगों को लगा कि कहीं पटाखे फूट रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद जब उन्हें असलियत का पता चला, तो वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई. इसके बाद लोगों ने टाइगर श्रॉफ की मदद की और उन्हें भेजा अस्पताल भेजा गया.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: An eyewitness in the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, Salma Shaikh says, "My name is Shalma Shaikh, and I run a blog called 'Shalma Shaikh Blog.' For this, I travel all over Mumbai, capturing content. Sundays, however, follow a set routine: I film Amitabh, then Tiger, then Abhishek... Today, once the football match ended, everyone started filming... I called out to Tiger... He got into the car and drove off. As soon as he reached the main road, a boy started firing a gun. At first, everyone thought it was just Diwali firecrackers... Then the car stopped, and Tiger was on the floor. He didn't get a single scratch. However, his driver was struck; a bullet hit his elbow, and one passed right through his palm. They immediately rushed to the police station, and from there, they came to Nanavati Hospital. Everyone else from his family has since left, but the driver—the patient—is still inside. Their game usually ends at 7. By 7:05, they typically come out and head home." October 18, 2026

फायरिंग की जिम्मेदारी किसने ली?

इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग से जुड़े बताए जाने वाले अनिल पंडित और हरमन संधू ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए ली. अनिल पंडित के नाम से जारी पोस्ट में दावा किया गया कि उन्होंने टाइगर श्रॉफ को पहले भी कॉल करके समझाया था. पोस्ट में खुलेआम धमकी दी गई कि मुंबई फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में जो भी उनकी बात नहीं सुनेगा या अभिनेता सलमान खान के साथ काम करेगा, अगला नंबर उसी का होगा.

घटना के बाद टाइगर श्रॉफ से मिले एकनाथ शिंदे

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे रविवार रात टाइगर श्रॉफ के आवास पर पहुंचे और उनसे व उनकी मां आयेशा श्रॉफ से मुलाकात की. शिंदे ने बताया कि टाइगर के बाएं हाथ और सीने पर कांच व बारूद से चोटें आई हैं. उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया कि सरकार ऐसी गुंडागर्दी को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी और 'जैसे को तैसा' जवाब दिया जाएगा.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff | Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde says, "This is a major incident... five rounds were fired, but fortunately, he was safe. His driver sustained injuries, and the incident is condemnable. I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken... I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated. Such gang wars were quite common in the 90s, but the Mumbai Police put an end to them in 1995... These attempts to intimidate people will not be tolerated, and we will put an end to this hooliganism..." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

वहीं मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात कर सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए. उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा पवार ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर घटना की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि नागरिकों की सुरक्षा सरकार की पहली प्राथमिकता है.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde meets actor Tiger Shroff following the firing incident and enquires about his health. (Source: Deputy CM Office) https://t.co/NNhxjDiutr — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

पुलिस ने जांच और सुरक्षा के लिए क्या-क्या कदम उठाए हैं?

मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जुहू पुलिस स्टेशन में तीन अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ भारतीय न्याय संहिता (BNS) की धाराओं 109(1), 3(5) और आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है और जांच मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंप दी गई है.

मुंबई पुलिस की लगभग 15 टीमें इस मामले पर काम कर रही हैं. सांताक्रूज से एक व्यक्ति को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया गया है. इसके अलावा, खार पुलिस ने फर्जी कॉल कर टाइगर की सुपारी मिलने की झूठी खबर फैलाने वाले पंजाब के 35 वर्षीय सुरक्षाकर्मी मनीष कुमार सुजिंदर सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया है.

DCP मोहित गर्ग ने क्या बताया?

मुंबई के DCP मोहित गर्ग ने बताया कि टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर गोली चलने की घटना शाम करीब 7 बजे के आसपास हुई. मोहित गर्ग के मुताबिक, यह घटना उस वक्त हुई जब टाइगर श्रॉफ अपनी कार से लौट रहे थे. राहत की बात यह है कि उन्हें गोली नहीं लगी और वह पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं. इस घटना में दो लोग जख्मी हुए हैं। पुलिस की फॉरेंसिक टीम भी मौके पर जांच कर रही है, ताकि पता लगाया जा सके कि गोली किसने चलाई और इसके पीछे क्या वजह थी. पुलिस का कहना है कि जांच आगे बढ़ने के साथ ही मामले से जुड़ी नई जानकारी भी सामने रखी जाएगी.