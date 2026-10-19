FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tiger Shroff पर गोली चलाने वाले तीनों शूटर्स गिरफ्तार, CM फडणवीस बोले- किसी भी गैंग को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा- पढ़ें बड़े अपडेट्स

Tiger Shroff पर गोली चलाने वाले तीनों शूटर्स गिरफ्तार, CM फडणवीस बोले- किसी भी गैंग को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा- पढ़ें बड़े अपडेट्स

Opinion: आंबेडकर के सामाजिक न्याय की कसौटी पर पीडीए का सच और अंत्योदय

Opinion: आंबेडकर के सामाजिक न्याय की कसौटी पर पीडीए का सच और अंत्योदय

'लगा कहीं पटाखे फूट रहे हैं', चश्मदीद ने बयां की टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग की पूरी कहानी; क्राइम ब्रांच को ट्रांसफर हुआ केस

'लगा कहीं पटाखे फूट रहे हैं', चश्मदीद ने बयां की टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग की पूरी कहानी; क्राइम ब्रांच को ट्रांसफर हुआ केस

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
अंदर से कैसा दिखता है इमरान खान का Karjat वाला घर? एक साल तक सूरज की चाल पर रखी नजर, तब जाकर बना आशियाना

अंदर से कैसा दिखता है इमरान खान का Karjat वाला घर? एक साल तक सूरज की चाल पर रखी नजर, तब जाकर बना आशियाना

प्राइवेट जिम से लेकर लग्जरी बेडरूम तक, शुभमन गिल ने 3.2 करोड़ में खरीदा था चंडीगढ़ वाला विला; देखें तस्वीरें

प्राइवेट जिम से लेकर लग्जरी बेडरूम तक, शुभमन गिल ने 3.2 करोड़ में खरीदा था चंडीगढ़ वाला विला; देखें तस्वीरें

PHOTOS: 'हो गया इंसाफ...', सजा का ऐलान होते ही रो पड़ीं सौरभ की मां, कोर्ट में लगे 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे

PHOTOS: 'हो गया इंसाफ...', सजा का ऐलान होते ही रो पड़ीं सौरभ की मां, कोर्ट में लगे 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे

हिंदी न्यूज़डीएनए एक्सप्लेनर

डीएनए एक्सप्लेनर

'लगा कहीं पटाखे फूट रहे हैं', चश्मदीद ने बयां की टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग की पूरी कहानी; क्राइम ब्रांच को ट्रांसफर हुआ केस

मुंबई के जुहू में अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर हमलावरों ने ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की. इस हमले में एक्टर बाल-बाल बच गए, जबकि उनका ड्राइवर घायल हो गया. मामले की जांच मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंप दी गई है.

Latest News

Aman Upadhyay

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 10:20 AM IST

'लगा कहीं पटाखे फूट रहे हैं', चश्मदीद ने बयां की टाइगर श्रॉफ फायरिंग की पूरी कहानी; क्राइम ब्रांच को ट्रांसफर हुआ केस

टाइगर केस में सांताक्रूज से एक शख्स हिरासत में, (Photo- IANS)

Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

मुंबई के जुहू इलाके में फिल्म स्टार टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हुई फायरिंग की वारदात के बाद मुंबई पुलिस शूटरों को दबोचने के लिए पूरी तरह एक्शन में आ गई है. शुरुआती छानबीन में पुलिस को पता चला है कि अभिनेता पर गोलियां बरसाने के बाद तीनों हमलावर अपनी मोटरसाइकिल से अंधेरी स्टेशन की तरफ भागे थे. वहां पुलिस के डर से वे हमले में इस्तेमाल की गई बाइक को छोड़कर भाग निकले, जिसे पुलिस ने अब अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है. हमलावरों का सुराग लगाने के लिए पुलिस की टीमें पूरे रास्ते के CCTV फुटेज को खंगाल रही हैं. इस मामले में मुंबई पुलिस ने 3 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है और आगे की जांच मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंप दी है.

कैसे हुआ टाइगर श्रॉफ पर हमला?

18 अक्टूबर 2026 की शाम करीब सात बजे बॉलीवुड अभिनेता टाइगर श्रॉफ जब जुहू के पुष्पा पार्क इलाके में फुटबॉल क्लब से मैच खेलकर अपनी कार से घर लौट रहे थे, तभी मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार तीन अज्ञात बदमाशों ने उनकी गाड़ी को घेर लिया.

हमलावरों ने कार पर ताबड़तोड़ 5 से 7 राउंड गोलियां चलाईं. इस हमले में टाइगर श्रॉफ की जान बाल-बाल बची, लेकिन कार के शीशे टूटने और बारूद के छीटों के कारण उनके हाथ और सीने पर चोटें आईं तथा उनका ड्राइवर घायल हो गया.

घटना की चश्मदीद सलमा ने क्या बताया?

घटनास्थल पर मौजूद चश्मदीद सलमा शेख ने ANI को बताया कि कि वह ब्लॉग बनाती हैं और टाइगर श्रॉफ से जुड़ी खबरों और वीडियो के लिए हर हफ्ते वहां जाती हैं. सलमा के मुताबिक, वह उस वक्त वीडियो शूट कर रही थीं, तभी अचानक गोलियां चलने लगीं. शुरुआत में वहां मौजूद लोगों को समझ ही नहीं आया कि गोली चली है. लोगों को लगा कि कहीं पटाखे फूट रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद जब उन्हें असलियत का पता चला, तो वहां अफरा-तफरी मच गई. इसके बाद लोगों ने टाइगर श्रॉफ की मदद की और उन्हें भेजा अस्पताल भेजा गया.

फायरिंग की जिम्मेदारी किसने ली?

इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी लॉरेंस बिश्नोई गैंग से जुड़े बताए जाने वाले अनिल पंडित और हरमन संधू ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए ली. अनिल पंडित के नाम से जारी पोस्ट में दावा किया गया कि उन्होंने टाइगर श्रॉफ को पहले भी कॉल करके समझाया था. पोस्ट में खुलेआम धमकी दी गई कि मुंबई फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में जो भी उनकी बात नहीं सुनेगा या अभिनेता सलमान खान के साथ काम करेगा, अगला नंबर उसी का होगा.

घटना के बाद टाइगर श्रॉफ से मिले एकनाथ शिंदे

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे रविवार रात टाइगर श्रॉफ के आवास पर पहुंचे और उनसे व उनकी मां आयेशा श्रॉफ से मुलाकात की. शिंदे ने बताया कि टाइगर के बाएं हाथ और सीने पर कांच व बारूद से चोटें आई हैं. उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया कि सरकार ऐसी गुंडागर्दी को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी और 'जैसे को तैसा' जवाब दिया जाएगा.

वहीं मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात कर सख्त कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए. उपमुख्यमंत्री सुनेत्रा पवार ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर घटना की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि नागरिकों की सुरक्षा सरकार की पहली प्राथमिकता है.

पुलिस ने जांच और सुरक्षा के लिए क्या-क्या कदम उठाए हैं?

मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए जुहू पुलिस स्टेशन में तीन अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ भारतीय न्याय संहिता (BNS) की धाराओं 109(1), 3(5) और आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है और जांच मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच को सौंप दी गई है.

मुंबई पुलिस की लगभग 15 टीमें इस मामले पर काम कर रही हैं. सांताक्रूज से एक व्यक्ति को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया गया है. इसके अलावा, खार पुलिस ने फर्जी कॉल कर टाइगर की सुपारी मिलने की झूठी खबर फैलाने वाले पंजाब के 35 वर्षीय सुरक्षाकर्मी मनीष कुमार सुजिंदर सिंह को गिरफ्तार किया है.

DCP मोहित गर्ग ने क्या बताया?

मुंबई के DCP मोहित गर्ग ने बताया कि टाइगर श्रॉफ की कार पर गोली चलने की घटना शाम करीब 7 बजे के आसपास हुई. मोहित गर्ग के मुताबिक, यह घटना उस वक्त हुई जब टाइगर श्रॉफ अपनी कार से लौट रहे थे. राहत की बात यह है कि उन्हें गोली नहीं लगी और वह पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं. इस घटना में दो लोग जख्मी हुए हैं। पुलिस की फॉरेंसिक टीम भी मौके पर जांच कर रही है, ताकि पता लगाया जा सके कि गोली किसने चलाई और इसके पीछे क्या वजह थी. पुलिस का कहना है कि जांच आगे बढ़ने के साथ ही मामले से जुड़ी नई जानकारी भी सामने रखी जाएगी.

Read More
Advertisement
सर्वाधिक देखे गए
अंदर से कैसा दिखता है इमरान खान का Karjat वाला घर? एक साल तक सूरज की चाल पर रखी नजर, तब जाकर बना आशियाना
अंदर से कैसा दिखता है इमरान खान का Karjat वाला घर? एक साल तक सूरज की चाल पर रखी नजर, तब जाकर बना आशियाना
प्राइवेट जिम से लेकर लग्जरी बेडरूम तक, शुभमन गिल ने 3.2 करोड़ में खरीदा था चंडीगढ़ वाला विला; देखें तस्वीरें
प्राइवेट जिम से लेकर लग्जरी बेडरूम तक, शुभमन गिल ने 3.2 करोड़ में खरीदा था चंडीगढ़ वाला विला; देखें तस्वीरें
PHOTOS: 'हो गया इंसाफ...', सजा का ऐलान होते ही रो पड़ीं सौरभ की मां, कोर्ट में लगे 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे
PHOTOS: 'हो गया इंसाफ...', सजा का ऐलान होते ही रो पड़ीं सौरभ की मां, कोर्ट में लगे 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे
T20I में अभिषेक शर्मा ने बना डाला ऐसा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, दूर-दूर तक कोई बल्लेबाज नहीं!
T20I में अभिषेक शर्मा ने बना डाला ऐसा वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, दूर-दूर तक कोई बल्लेबाज नहीं!
मिस्टर फैजू के सिर सजा सेहरा, हाथ थामे नजर आईं बेगम, मदीना से सामने आईं निकाह की तस्वीरें
मिस्टर फैजू के सिर सजा सेहरा, हाथ थामे नजर आईं बेगम, मदीना से सामने आईं निकाह की तस्वीरें
MORE
Advertisement
धर्म
Numerology: गुस्से में कौन सा मूलांक कैसे करता है रिएक्ट? अपनी बर्थडेट से जाने अपना एंग्री ट्रिगर प्वाइंट
गुस्से में कौन सा मूलांक कैसे करता है रिएक्ट? अपनी बर्थडेट से जाने अपना एंग्री ट्रिगर प्वाइंट
Numerology: दोस्ती दिल से निभाते हैं इन तारीखों पर जन्मे लोग, नहीं बर्दाश्त करते धोखा
Numerology: दोस्ती दिल से निभाते हैं इन तारीखों पर जन्मे लोग, नहीं बर्दाश्त करते धोखा
Today Horoscope 03 June 2026: कर्क और कन्या राशि वालों को होगा लाभ, जानें आज मेष से मीन तक की राशियों का भाग्यफल
कर्क और कन्या राशि वालों को होगा लाभ, जानें आज मेष से मीन तक की राशियों का भाग्यफल
Numerology: जन्म मूलांक बता देगा किस दिन चमकेगी आपकी किस्मत? अपनी बर्थडेट से जानें जून महीने का सबसे शुभ दिन  
जन्म मूलांक बता देगा किस दिन चमकेगी आपकी किस्मत? अपनी बर्थडेट से जानें जून महीने का सबसे शुभ दिन
Ratna Shastra: कौन-सा रत्न पहनने से चमकता है भाग्य? राशि के अनुसार जानें अपना शुभ रत्न और इसके लाभ
कौन-सा रत्न पहनने से चमकता है भाग्य? राशि के अनुसार जानें अपना शुभ रत्न और इसके लाभ
MORE
Advertisement