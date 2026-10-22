'4 बजे तक नहीं हटाईं फोटो तो शो कैंसिल-बिल्डिंग सील हो जाएगी', रेहान वाड्रा ने सुनाई बीकानेर हाउस प्रदर्शनी विवाद की पूरी कहानी

'मैं तैयार होने के लिए घर गया हुआ था, उसी समय उन्होंने प्रदर्शनी में लगी तिरंगे वाली फोटो को हटा दिया.' कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा के बेटे रेहान वाड्रा के आरोपों पर बीकानेर हाउस ने भी जवाब दिया है. बीएच हाउस ने कहा कि रेहान की 'नो आइडिया इज फाइनल' प्रदर्शनी से कुछ फोटो हटाने के लिए कहा था क्योंकि वो हमारी पॉलिसी के हिसाब से नहीं थीं.

रेहान ने गुरुवार (22 अक्टूबर) को दावा किया कि बीकानेर हाउस के मैनेजमेंट ने विरोध प्रदर्शनों से जुड़ी 70 से ज्यादा फोटो को वहां से हटवा दिया. न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'मंगलवार की शाम 6 बजे मेरे पास बीकानेर हाउस के अधिकारियों का कॉल आया, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि आप जो फोटोज प्रदर्शनी में लगा रहे हैं, उनमें से कुछ ऑब्जेक्शनेबल हैं और पॉलिसी के हिसाब से नहीं है. मैंने कहा- ओके, मुझे बताइए, कौन-सी फोटो हैं. मुझे राइटिंग में इसकी वजह बताइए.'

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन बुधवार की शाम को 7 बजे होना था और बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट मुझे करीब 24 घंटे पहले ये बता रहा है, जबकि मैंने इसका लेआउट करीब छह दिनों पहले ही शेयर कर दिया था. रेहान ने बताया कि मैंने बीकानेर हाउस के मैनेजमेंट से कहा कि मैं तब तक फोटो नहीं हटाऊंगा, जब तक आप एक्सप्लेन नहीं करेंगे.

VIDEO | Delhi: Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, says the Bikaner House administration pulled down several of his photographs of recent Delhi protests ahead of his solo exhibition. He says, "Yesterday at 6.00 PM, I was approached by the Bikaner House management over the phone, saying that some of the photos I was planning to display were objectionable and against their policy. I said, okay, let me know what the photos are, give me the reasoning, give it to me in writing, because I am not inclined to remove those photos immediately until you give me a full explanation. I didn't hear back from them till yesterday afternoon. Yesterday afternoon, they told me first that their team came to see the show and complimented me on the photos. Then later in the afternoon, I got a call from the Deputy Resident Commissioner, who said we have to remove all those photos. I said, please give it to me in writing. They were refusing to give it to us in writing. Then the Principal Resident Commissioner came. He walked through the show with me and basically said that the context and timing of displaying these pictures was incorrect and that I had not shared these pictures with them before. I said that I had shared a layout with these images a week earlier. They then said that the layout was not legible and they couldn't read it. I said, but then you could have told me six days ago. You're telling me four hours before my show, what am I going to do?" (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)

रेहान ने कहा कि बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट की एक टीम दोपहर में शो देखकर गई, उन्होंने फोटो पर मुझे कॉम्प्लिमेंट दिया, उसके बाद मेरे पास डिप्टी रेजिडेंट कमिश्नर का कॉल आया. उन्होंने कहा कि हमें ये फोटोज हटानी होंगी तो मैंने उनसे कहा कि प्लीज ये राइटिंग में दीजिए. उन्होंने मुझे लिखित में देने से मना कर दिया.

फोटोग्राफर वाड्रा ने बताया, 'बीकानेर हाउस के चीफ रेजिडेंट कमिश्नर मेरे पास आए. उन्होंने मेरे साथ पूरा शो देखा. मुझसे कहा कि इन फोटोज की डिस्प्लेइंग कॉन्टेक्स्ट और टाइमिंग के हिसाब से ठीक नहीं हैं और आरोप लगाया कि मैंने ये पिक्चर्स उनके साथ शेयर नहीं की थी तो मैंने उनसे कहा कि मैंने ये फोटोज एक सप्ताह पहले ही भेज दी थीं. तब उन्होंने कहा कि वह लेआउट साफ नहीं था और वो उसे पढ़ नहीं पाए. मैंने कहा, लेकिन फिर आप मुझे छह दिन पहले ही बता सकते थे. मुझे मेरे शो से चार घंटे पहले बता रहे हैं, अब मैं क्या करूं?'

रेहान वाड्रा ने इंस्टा पर शेयर किया था स्टेटमेंट

रेहान का कहना है कि मैंने उनसे कहा कि मैं आपके साथ को-ऑपरेट करने के लिए तैयार हूं. आप मुझे कुछ फोटोज को हटाने के लिए कहेंगे तो मैं हटाकर उन्हें दूसरी फोटोज से बदल दूंगा, मैं कुछ और एक्स्ट्रा फोटोज लेकर आया हूं. इस पर वो ओके बोलकर चले गए, लेकिन करीब दोपहर करीब 3.20 बजे मेरे पास एक मेल आया, जिसमें कहा गया था कि शाम चार बजे तक ये सभी फोटो हटा लो, वरना 5 बजे का शो कैंसिल हो जाएगा और बिल्डिंग सील कर दी जाएगी. मैंने कहा कि फोटो को पलट देते हैं ताकि फोटो फ्रेम का बैक ही दिखाई दे तो उन्होंने कहा नहीं, ये ठीक तरीका नहीं है. उन्हें उतार लो. हमने उन्हें उतारकर एक कोने में रख दिया, लेकिन उन्होंने कहा कि यहां से फोटो ले जाओ. इन्हें स्टोर में ले जाकर रखवा दो.

राहुल गांधी के भांजे का दावा है कि उन्होंने वहां तिरंगा वाली दो फोटो लगी हुई छोड़ दी थीं. उन्हें लगा कि उन फोटोज से किसी को क्या ऐतराज हो सकता है. उन्होंने कहा, 'वो आए और बोले कि तिरंगे वाली इन फोटोज को भी यहां से हटा लो. मैंने कहा कि ये फोटो आपकी पॉलिसी के खिलाफ नहीं हो सकती, आप बताइए कैसे पॉलिसी के खिलाफ हैं. आप मुझे लिखित में दीजिए. मैं इन फोटो को हटा लेता हूं. उन्होंने लिखित में नहीं दिया. मैं घर पर कपड़े चेंज करने के लिए गया था, उन्होंने एक फोटो वहां से हटा दी, जिसके बाद मेरी टीम ने दूसरी फोटो को वहां से हटा लिया. '

न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई के मुताबिक, बीकानेर हाउस ने रेहान वाड्रा के लगाए आरोपों पर कहा कि वो आर्ट एंड कल्चर को प्रमोट करने के लिए एक पब्लिक कल्चरल इंस्टीट्यूट है. जिन प्रदर्शनियों का आयोजन होना है, उन्हें बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट सोसायटी की पॉलिसी के हिसाब से होना चाहिए.

सोसायटी ने कहा, 'बीकानेर हाउस में रेहान वाड्रा की प्रदर्शनी 'नो आइडिया इज फाइनल' के तहत शो में लगीं कुछ फोटो बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट सोसायटी की पॉलिसी के हिसाब से नहीं पाई गईं. इसलिए उन्हें हटाने का आग्रह किया गया, जो पॉलिसी के अनुरूप थीं, वो अब भी प्रदर्शनी में लगी हुई हैं.'

प्रियंका गांधी ने बेटे रेहान की प्रदर्शनी से फोटो हटाए जाने पर कहा कि जब कोई ताकतवर इंसान किसी दूसरे की अभिव्यक्ति से डरने लगता है तो उसे पता भी नहीं चलता, लेकिन वह असल में उसी ताकत को खो चुका होता है जिसे वह बचाने की कोशिश कर रहा है.

कांग्रेस महासचिव ने कहा कि आप सच का साथ दें. हर खूबसूरत चीज खुद-ब-खुद आप तक पहुंच जाएगी. उन्होंने कहा कि रेहान, मुझे आप पर गर्व है और हमेशा रहेगा.

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने बेटे की रेहान की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि वो पिछले 6-7 साल से प्रदर्शनियां कर रहा है. वो बीकानेर हाउस के प्रोटोकॉल समझता है. हमेशा उन सभी कंटेंट की पीडीएफ फाइल देता है, जिन्हें प्रदर्शित करना है. बीकानेर हाउस के पास यह तय करने के लिए पूरा एक हफ्ता था कि क्या उन्हें किसी चीज पर आपत्ति है. न्योता देने और सब कुछ हो जाने के बाद उद्घाटन से ठीक दो घंटे पहले वहां के कमिश्नर ने कहा कि मैं इनको लेकर सहज नहीं हूं.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Bikaner House Exhibition and photo removal controversy involving his son Raihan Vadra, Businessman Robert Vadra says, "I'm very proud of my son... he's a very hardworking person... he puts a lot of effort into doing his exhibition, whatever the subject it may be... It's very unfortunate... he's done exhibitions for the last 6-7 years, and Bikaner has been a platform that he's used many times, and he understands the sensitivities and the protocol. He always provides a PDF file of all the content that will be displayed. The administration at Bikaner House had a whole week to decide if they had any objections to anything... after the invitations and everything, two hours prior to inauguration, the director or the commissioner who's managing the Bikaner House said, 'I'm not very comfortable with the pictures that you're displaying, and you have to remove them'... He said, 'All 75 on the first floor will be removed'. But he (Raihan) said, 'But it's not something that I'm putting up that is going to influence anybody or is going to be like a situation is going to be created... It's something that has existed for a very long time, and all of this is on social media. It's the feeling that everybody had... I've been in the protest for a very long time, and I see whatever goes on, and this is my expression. If I, as a young person living in India, have my own vision and creativity, it's not going to be an influence or going to change people's minds. People's minds are whatever they are, and that's why the protests are in place.'" He adds, "He (Raihan) explained to him and tried to define and argue... he (Raihan) says, 'Which ones would you like us to remove? Or we could basically turn the pictures around, the ones that you have an issue with'... they had the information a week in advance. They said, 'No, you're just going to have to remove this. If you don't, I will not let you use the premises to have your exhibition'... they didn't hear him (Raihan)... They had just put a lot of pressure on him that they had to remove all the pictures.... he (Raihan) argued for the two pictures that had the Indian flag, which was very prominent in the pictures... Raihan said, 'The 70 out of the 75 you can take, the 73, but these two will definitely be there, and that's what I'm going to fight for.' I'm proud of him for standing for the Tricolor and the pictures that had the Tricolor... They just wanted all 75 pictures to go..."