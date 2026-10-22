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'4 बजे तक नहीं हटाईं फोटो तो शो कैंसिल-बिल्डिंग सील हो जाएगी', रेहान वाड्रा ने सुनाई बीकानेर हाउस प्रदर्शनी विवाद की पूरी कहानी

'4 बजे तक नहीं हटाईं फोटो तो शो कैंसिल-बिल्डिंग सील हो जाएगी', रेहान वाड्रा ने सुनाई बीकानेर हाउस प्रदर्शनी विवाद की पूरी कहानी

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रावलपिंडी में ब्रूक एक्‍सप्रेस ने मचाई तबाही, जड़ी फास्‍टेस्‍ट ODI डबल सेंचुरी, गिल और मैक्‍सवेल का महारिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

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पॉपकॉर्न छोड़ो,अब धनुष उठाओ! सिनेमा के बाद आपके प्लेस्टेशन और VR हेडसेट पर कैसे राज करेगी 'रामायण'?

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हरियाणा में 221 फीट ऊंचे रावण का दहन, राजा भैया ने की 500 हथियारों की पूजा, कॉकरोच पर चला अग्निबाण, दशहरे पर दिखे अनोखे नजारे

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'4 बजे तक नहीं हटाईं फोटो तो शो कैंसिल-बिल्डिंग सील हो जाएगी', रेहान वाड्रा ने सुनाई बीकानेर हाउस प्रदर्शनी विवाद की पूरी कहानी

प्रियंका गांधी के बेटे रेहान वाड्रा को बीकानेर हाउस में प्रदर्शनी से प्रोटेस्ट से जुड़ी फोटो हटानी पड़ीं. रेहान का आरोप है कि मैनेजमेंट ने आपत्तियों को मानने के लिए कुछ ही घंटों का समय दिया.

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Rishi Kant

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 07:10 PM IST

'4 बजे तक नहीं हटाईं फोटो तो शो कैंसिल-बिल्डिंग सील हो जाएगी', रेहान वाड्रा ने सुनाई बीकानेर हाउस प्रदर्शनी विवाद की पूरी कहानी

रेहान वाड्रा का आरोप है कि बीकानेर हाउस ने प्रदर्शनी में से 70 से ज्यादा फोटो हटाने को कहा. (फोटो-X)

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  • रेहान वाड्रा की बीकानेर हाउस में प्रदर्शनी से करीब 70 फोटो हटाई गईं
  • रेहान का आरोप- मैनेजमेंट ने उद्घाटन से 24 घंटे पहले जताई आपत्ति
  • बीकानेर हाउस ने कहा- पॉलिसी के हिसाब से नहीं थीं फोटो

'मैं तैयार होने के लिए घर गया हुआ था, उसी समय उन्होंने प्रदर्शनी में लगी तिरंगे वाली फोटो को हटा दिया.' कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा के बेटे रेहान वाड्रा के आरोपों पर बीकानेर हाउस ने भी जवाब दिया है. बीएच हाउस ने कहा कि रेहान की 'नो आइडिया इज फाइनल' प्रदर्शनी से कुछ फोटो हटाने के लिए कहा था क्योंकि वो हमारी पॉलिसी के हिसाब से नहीं थीं. 

रेहान ने गुरुवार (22 अक्टूबर) को दावा किया कि बीकानेर हाउस के मैनेजमेंट ने विरोध प्रदर्शनों से जुड़ी 70  से ज्यादा फोटो को वहां से हटवा दिया. न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'मंगलवार की शाम 6 बजे मेरे पास बीकानेर हाउस के अधिकारियों का कॉल आया, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि आप जो फोटोज प्रदर्शनी में लगा रहे हैं, उनमें से कुछ ऑब्जेक्शनेबल हैं और पॉलिसी के हिसाब से नहीं है. मैंने कहा- ओके, मुझे बताइए, कौन-सी फोटो हैं. मुझे राइटिंग में इसकी वजह बताइए.'

6 दिन पहले भेजा था लेआउट: रेहान 

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदर्शनी का उद्घाटन बुधवार की शाम को 7 बजे होना था और बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट मुझे करीब 24 घंटे पहले ये बता रहा है, जबकि मैंने इसका लेआउट करीब छह दिनों पहले ही शेयर कर दिया था. रेहान ने बताया कि मैंने बीकानेर हाउस के मैनेजमेंट से कहा कि मैं तब तक फोटो नहीं हटाऊंगा, जब तक आप एक्सप्लेन नहीं करेंगे. 

बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट टीम ने दिया था कॉम्प्लिमेंट: वाड्रा

रेहान ने कहा कि बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट की एक टीम दोपहर में शो देखकर गई, उन्होंने फोटो पर मुझे कॉम्प्लिमेंट दिया, उसके बाद मेरे पास डिप्टी रेजिडेंट कमिश्नर का कॉल आया. उन्होंने कहा कि हमें ये फोटोज हटानी होंगी तो मैंने उनसे कहा कि प्लीज ये राइटिंग में दीजिए. उन्होंने मुझे लिखित में देने से मना कर दिया. 

चीफ रेजिडेंट कमिश्नर ने कहा- इन फोटोज की टाइमिंग सही नहीं: रेहान

फोटोग्राफर वाड्रा ने बताया, 'बीकानेर हाउस के चीफ रेजिडेंट कमिश्नर मेरे पास आए. उन्होंने मेरे साथ पूरा शो देखा. मुझसे कहा कि इन फोटोज की डिस्प्लेइंग कॉन्टेक्स्ट और टाइमिंग के हिसाब से ठीक नहीं हैं और आरोप लगाया कि मैंने ये पिक्चर्स उनके साथ शेयर नहीं की थी तो मैंने उनसे कहा कि मैंने ये फोटोज एक सप्ताह पहले ही भेज दी थीं. तब उन्होंने कहा कि वह लेआउट साफ नहीं था और वो उसे पढ़ नहीं पाए. मैंने कहा, लेकिन फिर आप मुझे छह दिन पहले ही बता सकते थे. मुझे मेरे शो से चार घंटे पहले बता रहे हैं, अब मैं क्या करूं?'

Rehan Vadra

रेहान वाड्रा ने इंस्टा पर शेयर किया था स्टेटमेंट

मैंने उनसे कहा था- जिन फोटो से दिक्कत, उन्हें बदल दूंगा

रेहान का कहना है कि मैंने उनसे कहा कि मैं आपके साथ को-ऑपरेट करने के लिए तैयार हूं. आप मुझे कुछ फोटोज को हटाने के लिए कहेंगे तो मैं हटाकर उन्हें दूसरी फोटोज से बदल दूंगा, मैं कुछ और एक्स्ट्रा फोटोज लेकर आया हूं. इस पर वो ओके बोलकर चले गए, लेकिन करीब दोपहर करीब 3.20 बजे मेरे पास एक मेल आया, जिसमें कहा गया था कि शाम चार बजे तक ये सभी फोटो हटा लो, वरना 5 बजे का शो कैंसिल हो जाएगा और बिल्डिंग सील कर दी जाएगी. मैंने कहा कि फोटो को पलट देते हैं ताकि फोटो फ्रेम का बैक ही दिखाई दे तो उन्होंने कहा नहीं, ये ठीक तरीका नहीं है. उन्हें उतार लो. हमने उन्हें उतारकर एक कोने में रख दिया, लेकिन उन्होंने कहा कि यहां से फोटो ले जाओ. इन्हें स्टोर में ले जाकर रखवा दो. 

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मैं कपड़े चेंज करने गया, उन्होंने तिरंगा वाली फोटो हटा दी: रेहान वाड्रा

राहुल गांधी के भांजे का दावा है कि उन्होंने वहां तिरंगा वाली दो फोटो लगी हुई छोड़ दी थीं. उन्हें लगा कि उन फोटोज से किसी को क्या ऐतराज हो सकता है. उन्होंने कहा, 'वो आए और बोले कि तिरंगे वाली इन फोटोज को भी यहां से हटा लो. मैंने कहा कि ये फोटो आपकी पॉलिसी के खिलाफ नहीं हो सकती, आप बताइए कैसे पॉलिसी के खिलाफ हैं. आप मुझे लिखित में दीजिए. मैं इन फोटो को हटा लेता हूं. उन्होंने लिखित में नहीं दिया. मैं घर पर कपड़े चेंज करने के लिए गया था, उन्होंने एक फोटो वहां से हटा दी, जिसके बाद मेरी टीम ने दूसरी फोटो को वहां से हटा लिया. ' 

रेहान वाड्रा के आरोपों पर क्या बोला बीकानेर हाउस?

न्यूज एजेंसी पीटीआई के मुताबिक, बीकानेर हाउस ने रेहान वाड्रा के लगाए आरोपों पर कहा कि वो आर्ट एंड कल्चर को प्रमोट करने के लिए एक पब्लिक कल्चरल इंस्टीट्यूट है. जिन प्रदर्शनियों का आयोजन होना है, उन्हें बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट सोसायटी की पॉलिसी के हिसाब से होना चाहिए. 

सोसायटी ने कहा, 'बीकानेर हाउस में रेहान वाड्रा की प्रदर्शनी 'नो आइडिया इज फाइनल' के तहत शो में लगीं कुछ फोटो बीकानेर हाउस मैनेजमेंट सोसायटी की पॉलिसी के हिसाब से नहीं पाई गईं. इसलिए उन्हें हटाने का आग्रह किया गया, जो पॉलिसी के अनुरूप थीं, वो अब भी प्रदर्शनी में लगी हुई हैं.'

मुझे आप पर गर्व है: प्रियंका गांधी

प्रियंका गांधी ने बेटे रेहान की प्रदर्शनी से फोटो हटाए जाने पर कहा कि जब कोई ताकतवर इंसान किसी दूसरे की अभिव्यक्ति से डरने लगता है तो उसे पता भी नहीं चलता, लेकिन वह असल में उसी ताकत को खो चुका होता है जिसे वह बचाने की कोशिश कर रहा है.

कांग्रेस महासचिव ने कहा कि आप सच का साथ दें. हर खूबसूरत चीज खुद-ब-खुद आप तक पहुंच जाएगी. उन्होंने कहा कि रेहान, मुझे आप पर गर्व है और हमेशा रहेगा. 

रेहान बीकानेर हाउस के प्रोटोकॉल समझता है: रॉबर्ट वाड्रा

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने बेटे की रेहान की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि वो पिछले 6-7 साल से प्रदर्शनियां कर रहा है. वो बीकानेर हाउस के प्रोटोकॉल समझता है. हमेशा उन सभी कंटेंट की पीडीएफ फाइल देता है, जिन्हें प्रदर्शित करना है. बीकानेर हाउस के पास यह तय करने के लिए पूरा एक हफ्ता था कि क्या उन्हें किसी चीज पर आपत्ति है. न्योता देने और सब कुछ हो जाने के बाद उद्घाटन से ठीक दो घंटे पहले वहां के कमिश्नर ने कहा कि मैं इनको लेकर सहज नहीं हूं. 

सेंसरशिप से सच्चाई खत्म नहीं हो सकती: पवन खेड़ा

कांग्रेस नेता पवन खेड़ा ने रेहान वाड्रा की प्रदर्शनी से फोटो हटाए जाने को सेंसरशिप करार दिया. उन्होंने कहा, 'सरकार असहज सच से इतनी डर गई है कि वह सच्चाई का सामना करने के बजाय उसे सेंसर करना बेहतर समझती है.'

खेड़ा ने कहा, 'आर्टिकल, फोटो, आर्टवर्क, बुक्स, जो कुछ भी सरकार की ओर से सोच-समझकर गढ़े गए नैरेटिव को चुनौती देता है, उसे दबा दिया जाता है. विडंबना यह है कि किसी विचार को दबाने की हर कोशिश, असल में उसी चीज की ओर लोगों का ध्यान और ज्यादा खींचती है जिसे सरकार छिपाने के लिए इतनी बेताब है.'

राज्यसभा सांसद खेड़ा ने कहा कि सेंसरशिप से सच्चाई खत्म नहीं हो सकती. यह तो बस उस सत्ता को बेनकाब करती है जो इस बात से डरी हुई है कि लोग क्या देख सकते हैं. उन्होंने रेहान वाड्रा को चौथी सोलो प्रदर्शनी के लिए बधाई देते हुए लिखा- आपकी सफलता की कोई सीमा नहीं है. 

रेहान वाड्रा ने लंदन से की है पढ़ाई

एनडीटीवी के मुताबिक, रेहान वाड्रा की शुरुआती पढ़ाई-लिखाई दिल्ली के श्रीराम स्कूल और फिर उत्तराखंड के फेमस दून स्कूल से हुई. उसके बाद वो ब्रिटेन चले गए और वहां से स्कूल ऑफ ओरियंटल एंड अफ्रीकन स्टडीज (SOS) से राजनीति की पढ़ाई की. हालांकि रेहान एक्टिव पॉलिटिक्स से फिलहाल दूर हैं. उनकी पहली प्रदर्शनी 2021 में बीकानेर हाउस में लगी थी. इसके बाद दिसंबर 2022 में 'अनुमान' नाम की प्रदर्शनी और तीसरी सोलो प्रदर्शनी 'उपमान' बीकानेर हाउस में ही आयोजित हुई थी. इस बार रेहान की चौथी सोलो प्रदर्शनी है. उनकी अवीवा बैग के साथ सगाई हुई है, जिन्होंने ओपी जिंदल ग्लोबल यूनिवर्सिटी से मास कम्युनिकेशन की पढ़ाई की है. 

ये भी पढ़ें- सोनिया गांधी की इंस्टाग्राम पर एंट्री, CJP ने खड़ा कर दिया आंदोलन, PM मोदी ने रात में जारी किया पहला वीडियो, जानें INSTA की POWER

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