आंध्र प्रदेश में भारी बारिश, 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट, 30000 लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों पर शिफ्ट, साइक्लोन अर्नब ने मचाई तबाही

डीएनए एक्सप्लेनर
Cyclone Arnab:चक्रवाती तूफान अर्नब का 28 अक्टूबर को विशाखापट्टनम समुद्र तट पर लैंडफॉल हुआ. साइक्लोन को लेकर विशाखापट्टनम में रेल अलर्ट जारी किया गया है.
Cyclone Arnab: बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा चक्रवात अर्नब आंध्र प्रदेश के तट पर पहुंच गया है और तबाही मचानी शुरू कर दी है. आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, पुडुचेरी से लेकर बंगाल तक भारी बारिश हो रही है. IMD के अनुसार अर्नब का लैंडफाॅल 28 अक्टूबर को सुबह करीब 3 बजे आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापट्टनम में समुद्र तट पर हुआ. उस समय हवा की स्पीड 125 से 135 किमी प्रति घंटा थी और इसके 150 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंचने का अनुमान है. साइक्लोन को लेकर यूपी, बिहार, झारखंड समेत 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है.
आंध्र प्रदेश के अनाकापल्ली, विशाखापत्तनम, काकीनाडा और कोनासीमा जिलों में भारी बारिश हो रही है. आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में 4,000 साइक्लोन शेल्टर बनाए हैं. ओडिशा में 27 अक्टूबर (मंगलवार) से ही भारी बारिश हो रही है. राज्य के 16 जिलों में स्कूल बंद कर दिए गए हैं और 30,000 से अधिक लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है. वहीं रेलवे ने 50 ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी हैं. इसके अलावा, विजयवाड़ा और विशाखापत्तनम एयरपोर्टों पर 21 उड़ानें रद्द कर दी गई हैं.
#WATCH | Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: Strong winds and high tides are being witnessed at RK Beach under the influence of Cyclone Arnab, with rough sea conditions prevailing in the area. Police have restricted public entry onto the beach as a precautionary measure, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
न्यूज एजेंसी ANI के अनुसार एयर इंडिया ने 28 अक्टूबर के लिए दिल्ली-विजयवाड़ा-दिल्ली सेक्टर की उड़ानें रद्द कर दी हैं. एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस ने 13 उड़ानों को रद्द किया है.एयरलाइन ने अपनी वाराणसी-बैंकॉक और बैंकॉक-विशाखापत्तनम उड़ानों को भी रद्द कर दिया है. वहीं इंडिगो ने 27 अक्टूबर को शाम 7 बजे के बाद विशाखापत्तनम, विजयवाड़ा और राजमुंदरी में अपनी उड़ान सेवाएं रोक दी हैं. आकासा एयर ने 28 अक्टूबर के लिए अपनी दिल्ली-भोगपुरम और वापसी की उड़ानों को रद्द कर दिया है.
बुधवार सुबह ओडिशा के गंजाम में गोपालपुर बीच पर समुद्र में तूफानी लहरे उठीं और तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश हुई. अगले कुछ घंटों तक साइक्लोन के तट से टकराने की प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी. वहीं ओडिशा के डिप्टी सीएम प्रवती परिदा ने कहा कि प्रशासन चक्रवात से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है. राज्य सरकार की ओर से एडवाइजरी जारी कर दी गई है.
#WATCH | Gopalpur, Odisha: Morning visuals from Gopalpur Beach in Ganjam show rough seas, strong winds, and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Arnab continues to intensify. Centre of the severe cyclonic storm is very close to the coast line and the landfall process will continue during next few hours.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
राजस्व और आपदा प्रबंधन मंत्री सुरेश पुजारी ने बताया कि चक्रवात के राज्य की ओर बढ़ने के मद्देनजर 313 रिस्पॉन्स टीमें तैनात की हैं और 2,037 शेल्टर होम तैयार किए हैं. इन टीमों में 60 ODRAF, 9 NDRF और 244 फायर एंड इमरजेंसी टीमें शामिल हैं. अधिक जोखिम वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचा दिया गया है.
VIDEO | Cyclone Arnab: Trees uprooted as Malkangiri, Odisha witnesses strong winds, heavy rainfall. Visuals from 6:45 am. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/Z6lBduFQnU— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 28, 2026
28 अक्टूबर की सुबह वेस्ट बंगाल के दीघा में चक्रवात अर्नब के असर से भारी बारिश हुई और तेज हवाएं चलीं. वहीं पुडुचेरी के कई हिस्सों में आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश हुई. NH 216 पर यानम इंट्री प्वाइंट के पास कई पेड़ उखड़ गए. सुमद्र का पानी यानम के कई इलाकों में पहुंच गया, जिससे वहां बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति बन गई है.
#WATCH | Yanam, Puducherry: Minister Malladi Krishna Rao visited Savitri Nagar, which was flooded after seawater inundated the village due to the impact of Cyclone Arnab. During the visit, he assessed the flood situation and interacted with the affected residents. https://t.co/FF0CrrQdER— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
आंध्र प्रदेश मौसम विभाग की प्रमुख के. नागरत्ना ने बताया कि चक्रवात अर्नब के कारण अभी 125-135 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल रही हैं. लैंडफॉल का प्रोसेस एक से दो घंटे तक जारी रहेगी. जैसे-जैसे समय बीतेगा, हवा की स्पीड कम होकर 90-120 किमी प्रति घंटे और फिर 60-70 किमी प्रति घंटे तक रह जाएगी.
#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: On the landfall progression of Cyclone Arnab, Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department Director K. Naga Ratna says, "...The current intensity of the storm, wind speeds are around 125 to 135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph around Konaseema and the adjoining areas of Kakinada and other coastal districts. It is practically stationary at present, and landfall is likely to occur in one to two hours. The system is expected to cross the coast over the next few hours. Thereafter, it is likely to become less intense, weakening into a severe cyclonic storm, and by afternoon, it is likely to weaken further into a cyclonic storm. At the time of crossing, it will be a very severe cyclonic storm. After a few hours, wind speeds are likely to be around 90 to 120 kmph, gusting up to 130 kmph, and by afternoon, the storm is expected to reduce its speed further to 60 to 70 kmph..." She further adds, "Today, on 28th October, red warnings have been issued across coastal Andhra Pradesh, which are likely to continue until morning. There is likelihood of damage to name hoardings, structures, etc., while rail, air, and road transport are likely to be affected. Power, water supply, and telecommunications are also likely to be disrupted. Fishermen have already been advised not to venture into the sea on the 27th, 28th, and 29th across the East-Central and West-Central Bay of Bengal areas. All offshore activities must be reviewed and restarted only in accordance with updated IMD warnings."— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026
साइक्लोन के कारण करीब 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. मौसम विभाग ने मध्य प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार, यूपी, झारखंड, विदर्भ और तेलंगाना के लिए येलो अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. इसके अलावा, असम, मेघालय, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम, त्रिपुरा, बिहार, पश्चिम बंगाल, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, रायलसीमा, कर्नाटक, मराठवाड़ा, महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में भी बारिश का येलो अलर्ट जारी किया गया है.
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