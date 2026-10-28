आंध्र प्रदेश में भारी बारिश, 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट, 30000 लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों पर शिफ्ट, साइक्लोन अर्नब ने मचाई तबाही

Cyclone Arnab: बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा चक्रवात अर्नब आंध्र प्रदेश के तट पर पहुंच गया है और तबाही मचानी शुरू कर दी है. आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, पुडुचेरी से लेकर बंगाल तक भारी बारिश हो रही है. IMD के अनुसार अर्नब का लैंडफाॅल 28 अक्टूबर को सुबह करीब 3 बजे आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापट्टनम में समुद्र तट पर हुआ. उस समय हवा की स्पीड 125 से 135 किमी प्रति घंटा थी और इसके 150 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंचने का अनुमान है. साइक्लोन को लेकर यूपी, बिहार, झारखंड समेत 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है.

आंध्र प्रदेश के अनाकापल्ली, विशाखापत्तनम, काकीनाडा और कोनासीमा जिलों में भारी बारिश हो रही है. आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में 4,000 साइक्लोन शेल्टर बनाए हैं. ओडिशा में 27 अक्टूबर (मंगलवार) से ही भारी बारिश हो रही है. राज्य के 16 जिलों में स्कूल बंद कर दिए गए हैं और 30,000 से अधिक लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है. वहीं रेलवे ने 50 ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी हैं. इसके अलावा, विजयवाड़ा और विशाखापत्तनम एयरपोर्टों पर 21 उड़ानें रद्द कर दी गई हैं.

न्यूज एजेंसी ANI के अनुसार एयर इंडिया ने 28 अक्टूबर के लिए दिल्ली-विजयवाड़ा-दिल्ली सेक्टर की उड़ानें रद्द कर दी हैं. एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस ने 13 उड़ानों को रद्द किया है.एयरलाइन ने अपनी वाराणसी-बैंकॉक और बैंकॉक-विशाखापत्तनम उड़ानों को भी रद्द कर दिया है. वहीं इंडिगो ने 27 अक्टूबर को शाम 7 बजे के बाद विशाखापत्तनम, विजयवाड़ा और राजमुंदरी में अपनी उड़ान सेवाएं रोक दी हैं. आकासा एयर ने 28 अक्टूबर के लिए अपनी दिल्ली-भोगपुरम और वापसी की उड़ानों को रद्द कर दिया है.

बुधवार सुबह ओडिशा के गंजाम में गोपालपुर बीच पर समुद्र में तूफानी लहरे उठीं और तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश हुई. अगले कुछ घंटों तक साइक्लोन के तट से टकराने की प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी. वहीं ओडिशा के डिप्टी सीएम प्रवती परिदा ने कहा कि प्रशासन चक्रवात से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है. राज्य सरकार की ओर से एडवाइजरी जारी कर दी गई है.

राजस्व और आपदा प्रबंधन मंत्री सुरेश पुजारी ने बताया कि चक्रवात के राज्य की ओर बढ़ने के मद्देनजर 313 रिस्पॉन्स टीमें तैनात की हैं और 2,037 शेल्टर होम तैयार किए हैं. इन टीमों में 60 ODRAF, 9 NDRF और 244 फायर एंड इमरजेंसी टीमें शामिल हैं. अधिक जोखिम वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचा दिया गया है.

28 अक्टूबर की सुबह वेस्ट बंगाल के दीघा में चक्रवात अर्नब के असर से भारी बारिश हुई और तेज हवाएं चलीं. वहीं पुडुचेरी के कई हिस्सों में आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश हुई. NH 216 पर यानम इंट्री प्वाइंट के पास कई पेड़ उखड़ गए. सुमद्र का पानी यानम के कई इलाकों में पहुंच गया, जिससे वहां बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति बन गई है.

आंध्र प्रदेश मौसम विभाग की प्रमुख के. नागरत्ना ने बताया कि चक्रवात अर्नब के कारण अभी 125-135 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल रही हैं. लैंडफॉल का प्रोसेस एक से दो घंटे तक जारी रहेगी. जैसे-जैसे समय बीतेगा, हवा की स्पीड कम होकर 90-120 किमी प्रति घंटे और फिर 60-70 किमी प्रति घंटे तक रह जाएगी.

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: On the landfall progression of Cyclone Arnab, Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department Director K. Naga Ratna says, "...The current intensity of the storm, wind speeds are around 125 to 135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph around Konaseema and the adjoining areas of Kakinada and other coastal districts. It is practically stationary at present, and landfall is likely to occur in one to two hours. The system is expected to cross the coast over the next few hours. Thereafter, it is likely to become less intense, weakening into a severe cyclonic storm, and by afternoon, it is likely to weaken further into a cyclonic storm. At the time of crossing, it will be a very severe cyclonic storm. After a few hours, wind speeds are likely to be around 90 to 120 kmph, gusting up to 130 kmph, and by afternoon, the storm is expected to reduce its speed further to 60 to 70 kmph..." She further adds, "Today, on 28th October, red warnings have been issued across coastal Andhra Pradesh, which are likely to continue until morning. There is likelihood of damage to name hoardings, structures, etc., while rail, air, and road transport are likely to be affected. Power, water supply, and telecommunications are also likely to be disrupted. Fishermen have already been advised not to venture into the sea on the 27th, 28th, and 29th across the East-Central and West-Central Bay of Bengal areas. All offshore activities must be reviewed and restarted only in accordance with updated IMD warnings."