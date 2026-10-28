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इजरायल चुनाव: लिकुड गठबंधन को बढ़त, नेतन्याहू फिर बने PM तो हर महीने मिलेगी 18 लाख सैलरी, ट्रंप से कम या ज्यादा?

ओम की पावर... क्रिकेट के महाबली क्रिस गेल को अभिषेक शर्मा ने पछाड़ा, बनाया ये रिकॉर्ड

ओम की पावर... क्रिकेट के महाबली क्रिस गेल को अभिषेक शर्मा ने पछाड़ा, बनाया ये रिकॉर्ड

आंध्र प्रदेश में भारी बारिश, 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट, 30000 लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों पर शिफ्ट, साइक्लोन अर्नब ने मचाई तबाही

आंध्र प्रदेश में भारी बारिश, 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट, 30000 लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों पर शिफ्ट, साइक्लोन अर्नब ने मचाई तबाही

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घड़ी में दिखे प्रभु राम, हनुमान और राम मंदिर, अयोध्या के शाही डिजाइन ने खींचा सबका ध्यान, कीमत 4.25 करोड़

घड़ी में दिखे प्रभु राम, हनुमान और राम मंदिर, अयोध्या के शाही डिजाइन ने खींचा सबका ध्यान, कीमत 4.25 करोड़

'राम' के रोल में रणबीर कपूर का वो हुनर जिसने 'इंद्र' कुणाल कपूर को भी कर दिया हैरान, खोल दिया बड़ा राज

'राम' के रोल में रणबीर कपूर का वो हुनर जिसने 'इंद्र' कुणाल कपूर को भी कर दिया हैरान, खोल दिया बड़ा राज

Bigg Boss 20: 'भाई-बहन वाला रिश्ता अजीब लगा'...लव-स्काउट की नजदीकियों पर मैरी कॉम ने बताई किसकी गलती ज्यादा?

Bigg Boss 20: 'भाई-बहन वाला रिश्ता अजीब लगा'...लव-स्काउट की नजदीकियों पर मैरी कॉम ने बताई किसकी गलती ज्यादा?

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आंध्र प्रदेश में भारी बारिश, 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट, 30000 लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों पर शिफ्ट, साइक्लोन अर्नब ने मचाई तबाही

Cyclone Arnab:चक्रवाती तूफान अर्नब का 28 अक्टूबर को विशाखापट्टनम समुद्र तट पर लैंडफॉल हुआ. साइक्लोन को लेकर विशाखापट्टनम में रेल अलर्ट जारी किया गया है.

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Manoj Mishra

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 09:41 AM IST

आंध्र प्रदेश में भारी बारिश, 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट, 30000 लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों पर शिफ्ट, साइक्लोन अर्नब ने मचाई तबाही

विशाखापट्टनम में आंधी-तूफान और बारिश के कारण कई पेड़ गिर गए (इमेज- IANS)
 

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  • वेस्ट बंगाल और पुडुचेरी में बुधवार सुबह भारी बारिश हुई 
  • आंध्र प्रदेश के 16 जिलों में स्कूल-काॅलेज बंद कर दिए गए हैं 

Cyclone Arnab: बंगाल की खाड़ी से उठा चक्रवात अर्नब आंध्र प्रदेश के तट पर पहुंच गया है और तबाही मचानी शुरू कर दी है. आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, पुडुचेरी से लेकर बंगाल तक भारी बारिश हो रही है. IMD के अनुसार अर्नब का लैंडफाॅल 28 अक्टूबर को सुबह करीब 3 बजे आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापट्टनम में समुद्र तट पर हुआ. उस समय हवा की स्पीड 125 से 135 किमी प्रति घंटा थी और इसके 150 किमी प्रति घंटे तक पहुंचने का अनुमान है. साइक्लोन को लेकर यूपी, बिहार, झारखंड समेत 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. 

सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाए गए 30 हजार लोग 

आंध्र प्रदेश के अनाकापल्ली, विशाखापत्तनम, काकीनाडा और कोनासीमा जिलों में भारी बारिश हो रही है. आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में 4,000 साइक्लोन शेल्टर बनाए हैं. ओडिशा में 27 अक्टूबर (मंगलवार) से ही भारी बारिश हो रही है. राज्य के 16 जिलों में स्कूल बंद कर दिए गए हैं और 30,000 से अधिक लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है. वहीं रेलवे ने 50 ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी हैं. इसके अलावा, विजयवाड़ा और विशाखापत्तनम एयरपोर्टों पर 21 उड़ानें रद्द कर दी गई हैं.

न्यूज एजेंसी ANI के अनुसार एयर इंडिया ने 28 अक्टूबर के लिए दिल्ली-विजयवाड़ा-दिल्ली सेक्टर की उड़ानें रद्द कर दी हैं. एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस ने 13 उड़ानों को रद्द किया है.एयरलाइन ने अपनी वाराणसी-बैंकॉक और बैंकॉक-विशाखापत्तनम उड़ानों को भी रद्द कर दिया है. वहीं इंडिगो ने 27 अक्टूबर को शाम 7 बजे के बाद विशाखापत्तनम, विजयवाड़ा और राजमुंदरी में अपनी उड़ान सेवाएं रोक दी हैं. आकासा एयर ने 28 अक्टूबर के लिए अपनी दिल्ली-भोगपुरम और वापसी की उड़ानों को रद्द कर दिया है. 

ओडिशा में भारी बारिश 

बुधवार सुबह ओडिशा के गंजाम में गोपालपुर बीच पर समुद्र में तूफानी लहरे उठीं और तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश हुई. अगले कुछ घंटों तक साइक्लोन के तट से टकराने की प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी. वहीं ओडिशा के डिप्टी सीएम प्रवती परिदा ने कहा कि प्रशासन चक्रवात से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है. राज्य सरकार की ओर से एडवाइजरी जारी कर दी गई है.

राजस्व और आपदा प्रबंधन मंत्री सुरेश पुजारी ने बताया कि चक्रवात के राज्य की ओर बढ़ने के मद्देनजर 313 रिस्पॉन्स टीमें तैनात की हैं और 2,037 शेल्टर होम तैयार किए हैं. इन टीमों में 60 ODRAF, 9 NDRF और 244 फायर एंड इमरजेंसी टीमें शामिल हैं. अधिक जोखिम वाली गर्भवती महिलाओं को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचा दिया गया है.

पुडुचेरी से बंगाल तक बारिश 

28 अक्टूबर की सुबह वेस्ट बंगाल के दीघा में चक्रवात अर्नब के असर से भारी बारिश हुई और तेज हवाएं चलीं. वहीं पुडुचेरी के कई हिस्सों में आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश हुई. NH 216 पर यानम इंट्री प्वाइंट के पास कई पेड़ उखड़ गए. सुमद्र का पानी यानम के कई इलाकों में पहुंच गया, जिससे वहां बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति बन गई है. 

कब कम होगी हवा की स्पीड?

आंध्र प्रदेश मौसम विभाग की प्रमुख के. नागरत्ना ने बताया कि चक्रवात अर्नब के कारण अभी 125-135 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल रही हैं. लैंडफॉल का प्रोसेस एक से दो घंटे तक जारी रहेगी. जैसे-जैसे समय बीतेगा, हवा की स्पीड कम होकर 90-120 किमी प्रति घंटे और फिर 60-70 किमी प्रति घंटे तक रह जाएगी.

कहां ज्यादा खतरा?

  • आंध्र प्रदेश: काकीनाडा, यानम, गोदावरी डेल्टा और आसपास के तटीय क्षेत्र
  •  ओडिशा: दक्षिणी तटीय इलाकों में भारी बारिश और तेज हवाओं का खतरा
  •  तटीय इलाके: तूफान आगे बढ़ने के बाद भारी बारिश और जलभराव का जोखिम

किन खतरों की सबसे ज्यादा चिंता?

  •  तेज हवाएं: पेड़, बिजली के खंभे और कमजोर ढांचे गिर सकते हैं
  •  तूफानी समुद्री लहरें: निचले तटीय इलाकों में समुद्री पानी घुस सकता है
  •  अचानक बाढ़: नदियों, नालों और निचले इलाकों में पानी तेजी से बढ़ सकता है
  •  खेती को नुकसान: लगातार बारिश से खड़ी फसलें प्रभावित हो सकती हैं

18 राज्यों अलर्ट 

साइक्लोन के कारण करीब 18 राज्यों में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. मौसम विभाग ने मध्य प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार, यूपी, झारखंड, विदर्भ और तेलंगाना के लिए येलो अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. इसके अलावा, असम, मेघालय, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम, त्रिपुरा, बिहार, पश्चिम बंगाल, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, रायलसीमा, कर्नाटक, मराठवाड़ा, महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में भी बारिश का येलो अलर्ट जारी किया गया है.

ये भी पढ़ें - 53 ट्रेन कैंसिल, रेलवे, फोन के सिग्नलिंग पोल टूटेंगे... कहां-कहां तबाही मचाएगा चक्रवात अर्नब, ये रहा अगले 48 घंटों का एक-एक अपडेट

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