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IND vs NZ: वेलिंगटन में कभी नहीं जीती टीम इंडिया, 6 साल पहले खेला आखिरी मैच; जानें पिच से लेकर स्टेडियम की पूरी डिटेल्स

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81 की उम्र, चौथा टर्म... ब्राजील में फिर गूंजा 'कमबैक किंग' लूला डा सिल्वा का डंका, जूते पॉलिश से लेकर सियासत तक का सफर

ज्वेलरी से लेकर डिजिटल गोल्ड तक, धनतेरस पर सोने में कहां लगाएं पैसा? एक्सपर्ट से जानिए 2026 के 5 बेस्ट ऑप्शन

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140 km की रफ्तार से चलेंगी हवाएं, 6 लाख लोगों पर असर... बंगाल की खाड़ी से निकला 'अर्नब' 10 राज्यों में मचाएगा तबाही!

मौसम विभाग ने चक्रवात अर्नब को लेकर आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है. बांग्लादेश के दिए नाम वाले इस तूफान की वजह से 140 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलेंगी.

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Aman Upadhyay

Updated : Oct 26, 2026, 06:18 PM IST

140 km की रफ्तार से चलेंगी हवाएं, 6 लाख लोगों पर असर... बंगाल की खाड़ी से निकला 'अर्नब' 10 राज्यों में मचाएगा तबाही!

मौसम विभाग ने आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है, (Photo IANS)
 

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  • चक्रवात अर्नब 28 अक्टूबर की सुबह आंध्र प्रदेश के तट से टकरा सकता है.
  • तूफान के टकराते समय हवा की गति 115 से 125 किमी प्रति घंटा रहेगी.
  • करीब 6 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित जगहों पर शिफ्ट करने का काम जारी है.
  • आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, छत्तीसगढ़ और तेलंगाना में भारी बारिश का रेड अलर्ट है.

बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बना गहरा दबाव अब एक ताकतवर तूफान में बदल चुका है. मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने बताया गया है कि चक्रवात 'अर्नब' 28 अक्टूबर 2026 की सुबह आंध्र प्रदेश और यानम के तट पर बापटला और विशाखापत्तनम के आसपास टकरा सकता है.

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि 26 अक्टूबर की आधी रात तक ये गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान बना और 27 अक्टूबर को ये और भी ज्यादा खतरनाक चक्रवात में तब्दील हो सकता है. 26 अक्टूबर को सुबह 5:30 बजे ये तूफान ओडिशा के गोपालपुर से लगभग 610 किलोमीटर दक्षिण-पूर्व में और विशाखापत्तनम से 650 किलोमीटर पूर्व-दक्षिण-पूर्व में बंगाल की खाड़ी के मध्य में मौजूद था.

ये तूफान जब तट के करीब पहुंचेगा, तब हवा की रफ्तार 115 से 125 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा तक रहेगी. बीच-बीच में हवा के तेज झोंके 140 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार भी छू सकते हैं. मौसम विभाग ने आंध्र प्रदेश और दक्षिण ओडिशा के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है.

चक्रवात से बचाव के लिए क्या तैयारियां की? 

तूफान के बड़े खतरे को देखते हुए आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने तटीय जिलों के लगभग 6 लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने की पूरी तैयारी कर ली है. मौसम विभाग ने मछुआरों को 29 अक्टूबर तक समंदर में उतरने से मना किया है. राहत और बचाव काम के लिए 60 रेस्क्यू टीमों की तैनाती की जा रही है. खतरे को देखते हुए ओडिशा के 6 जिलों में 28 और 29 अक्टूबर को स्कूल और कॉलेज बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं.

तमिलनाडु में भी पिछले तीन दिनों से लगातार भारी बारिश हो रही है. अरनी के भास्कर नगर इलाके में सड़कों और घरों में पानी भर जाने से लोग फंस गए हैं. पहाड़ी इलाके कोडाइकनाल में पर्यटकों के जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई है.

'अर्नब' नाम किसने रखा और क्या मतलब है?

इस चक्रवाती तूफान का नाम 'अर्नब' पड़ोसी देश बांग्लादेश ने दिया है. उत्तर हिंद महासागर में उठने वाले तूफानों के नाम तय करने के लिए 13 देशों ने मिलकर 169 नामों की एक आधिकारिक सूची बनाई है. इन 13 देशों में भारत, बांग्लादेश, ईरान, मालदीव, म्यांमार, ओमान, पाकिस्तान, कतर, सऊदी अरब, श्रीलंका, थाईलैंड, यूएई और यमन शामिल हैं. हर देश ने 13 नाम दिए हैं.

अप्रैल 2020 में अपनाई गई इस सूची के हिसाब से तय क्रम में हर नए तूफान को नाम दिया जाता है. बंगाली भाषा में 'अर्नब' शब्द का मतलब समुद्र या महासागर होता है. हालांकि भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) की सूची में इसका उच्चारण 'ओरनब' लिखा गया है. भारत में तूफानों का नामकरण नई दिल्ली में मौजूद क्षेत्रीय विशेषीकृत मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र (RSMC) करता है.

किन-किन राज्यों में होगा असर?

इसरो की सैटेलाइट तस्वीरों में बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर बादलों का एक बड़ा और गोल घेरा घूमता दिख रहा है. तस्वीरों में तूफान के बीच का केंद्र भी साफ नजर आ रहा है. इसरो के अनुसार ये तूफान काफी तेजी से ताकतवर हो रहा है.

इस चक्रवात के कारण आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, छत्तीसगढ़ और तेलंगाना में 28 अक्टूबर को भारी बारिश का रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. वहीं झारखंड में ऑरेंज अलर्ट और बंगाल, मध्य प्रदेश, विदर्भ, कर्नाटक व पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में बारिश का येलो अलर्ट है. इस दौरान तटीय इलाकों में तेज हवाओं से पेड़ गिरने, बिजली के पोल टूटने और कच्चे मकानों को नुकसान पहुंचने का बड़ा खतरा बना हुआ है.  

चक्रवात अर्नब पर क्या बोले एक्सपर्ट?

IMD के DG डॉ. मृत्युंजय महापात्रा ने एएआई से बातचीत में कहा कि आज सुबह यह साइक्लोनिक तूफान 'अर्नब' में बदल गया है। 28 अक्टूबर को ट्रेन सेवा, नेशनल हाईवे और हवाईं यात्राएं बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हो सकती हैं. इस तूफान के चलते पोर्ट और शिपिंग एक्टिविटी पर भी असर पड़ेगा.  

 

यह भी पढ़ें:- राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ सबूत कोर्ट में स्वीकार तो क्यों नहीं चलाया मानहानि का मुकदमा? जज के आदेश के तीन अहम पॉइंट

यह भी पढ़ें:- नेतन्याहू ने शेयर की न्यूक्लियर ब्लास्ट की AI इमेज, अगर तेल अवीव पर परमाणु अटैक हुआ तो कितने लोग मारे जाएंगे? 5 सवालों के जवाब
 

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