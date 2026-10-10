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146 गेंद और सिर्फ 33 रन, अभिषेक शर्मा तोड़ेंगे सूर्यकुमार यादव का रिकॉर्ड? तीसरे टी20 में बन सकते हैं वर्ल्ड नंबर-1

146 गेंद और सिर्फ 33 रन, अभिषेक शर्मा तोड़ेंगे सूर्यकुमार यादव का रिकॉर्ड? तीसरे टी20 में बन सकते हैं वर्ल्ड नंबर-1

जंतर-मंतर पर कल फिर जुटेंगे CJP प्रदर्शनकारी, अनशन को लेकर सोनम वांगचुक का सरकार को अल्टीमेटम- '24 घंटे में...'

जंतर-मंतर पर कल फिर जुटेंगे CJP प्रदर्शनकारी, अनशन को लेकर सोनम वांगचुक का सरकार को अल्टीमेटम- '24 घंटे में...'

'शेम ऑन यू, यूजलेस पीपल', जब फ्लाइट में पुलिस से लड़ रहे थे दीपके, सौरव और आशुतोष, तब CJP नेताओं से क्या बोले यात्री?

'शेम ऑन यू, यूजलेस पीपल', जब फ्लाइट में पुलिस से लड़ रहे थे दीपके, सौरव और आशुतोष, तब CJP नेताओं से क्या बोले यात्री?

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मिस्टर फैजू के सिर सजा सेहरा, हाथ थामे नजर आईं बेगम, मदीना से सामने आईं निकाह की तस्वीरें

मिस्टर फैजू के सिर सजा सेहरा, हाथ थामे नजर आईं बेगम, मदीना से सामने आईं निकाह की तस्वीरें

स्वीडन की बजाय नॉर्वे में क्यों दिया जाता है शांति का नोबेल? 130 साल पहले अल्फ्रेड नोबेल ने वसीयत में क्या लिखा था?

स्वीडन की बजाय नॉर्वे में क्यों दिया जाता है शांति का नोबेल? 130 साल पहले अल्फ्रेड नोबेल ने वसीयत में क्या लिखा था?

एक विज्ञापन के लिए कितना चार्ज करते हैं विराट कोहली? सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट से कितनी कमाई

एक विज्ञापन के लिए कितना चार्ज करते हैं विराट कोहली? सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट से कितनी कमाई

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'किसी भी सूरत में ऐसा दोबारा न हो', दीपके-ध्रुव के अरेस्ट होते ही आया राहुल गांधी का वीडियो, क्या सरकार को दे दिया अल्टीमेटम?

राहुल गांधी ने सरकार से कहा कि हम आपको चारों तरफ से घेर रहे हैं और हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं हैं.

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Neelam

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 06:30 PM IST

'किसी भी सूरत में ऐसा दोबारा न हो', दीपके-ध्रुव के अरेस्ट होते ही आया राहुल गांधी का वीडियो, क्या सरकार को दे दिया अल्टीमेटम?

राहुल गांधी ने कहा- मैं 10 साल से सरकार के खिलाफ यह लड़ाई लड़ रहा हूं (Image Source: X (Rahul Gandhi)/PTI)

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  • सुबह से अब तक कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी के 3000 प्रदर्शनकारी हिरासत में लिए गए
  • राहुल गांधी ने सरकार से कहा- हम आपको चारों तरफ से घेर रहे हैं, हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं
  • आप नेताओं के विरोध के बीच अरविंद केजरीवाल को उठाकर बस की तरफ से ले गई पुलिस
  • कनॉट प्लेस में पथराव की घटनाएं, पुलिसकर्मी हुए घायल

जंतर-मंतर पर कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) के प्रदर्शन से पहले ही अभिजीत दीपके और यूट्यूबर ध्रुव राठी समेत सीजेपी प्रदर्शनकारियों को अरेस्ट किए जाने के बाद कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी का वीडियो आया है. वीडियो में वह युवाओं पर गर्व, संविधान की रक्षा और देश की जनता की हिफाजत करने की बात करते दिख रहे हैं. मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर सीजेपी शनिवार (10 अक्टूबर, 2026) को जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करने वाली थी. कांग्रेस की यूथ विंग और सीजेपी दोनों को ही प्रदर्शन की इजाजत नहीं मिली थी, जिसके लिए IYC की याचिका दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में दायर है. हाईकोर्ट सोमवार को उस पर सुनवाई करेगा.

राहुल गांधी ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर जो वीडियो पोस्ट किया है उसमें उन्होंने सरकार मुख्यरूप से ये बातें कही हैं-

  • मैं नरेंद्र मोदी, RSS और इनसे जुड़े लोगों के खिलाफ एक दशक से भी ज्यादा समय से लड़ रहा हूं. मैं अपने विरोधियों को उतनी अच्छी तरह समझता हूं, जितना कोई भी अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को समझता है. मैं इन्हें अंदर तक जानता हूं, इनकी हर चाल से वाकिफ हूं.
  • जो करना है, कर लीजिए. जितनी पुलिस बुलानी है, बुला लीजिए - 10 हजार, 20 हजार, 50 हजार, जितनी चाहें बुला लीजिए. सारे नेताओं को गिरफ्तार कर लीजिए. सारे युवाओं को गिरफ्तार कर लीजिए. हम सबको गिरफ्तार कर लीजिए. 
  • घबराइये मत - हम आपको चारों तरफ से घेर रहे हैं, और हम पीछे हटने वाले नहीं हैं. मेरी बात याद रखिए - हमें जो जानकारी चाहिए, वह हमारे पास पहले से है.
  • हम अपने संविधान की रक्षा करेंगे. हम हिंदुस्तान की जनता की आवाज की हिफाजत करेंगे और हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि पिछले 10-15 सालों में हिंदुस्तान के साथ जो हुआ है, वह दोबारा कभी, किसी भी सूरत में न हो.
  • हिंदुस्तान के युवाओं, मुझे आप पर गर्व है. अपना विरोध जारी रखिए. हम आपके साथ खड़े हैं. हम यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि इस सरकार और हमारे संविधान पर हमला करने वालों को शिकस्त मिले.

सुबह से अब तक 3000 सीजेपी प्रदर्शनकारी गिरफ्तार?

  • सीईसी ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ सीजेपी के प्रदर्शन में शामिल होने के लिए जंतर-मंतर पहुंचने की कोशिश कर रहे लगभग 3000 प्रदर्शनकारियों को दिल्ली पुलिस ने शनिवार को सुबह से अब तक हिरासत में ले लिया है.
  • पीटीआई ने पुलिस सूत्रों के हवाले से बताया कि प्रदर्शन स्थल तक पहुंचने की कोशिश कर रहे लोगों की गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने के लिए ड्रोन का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है. एहतियाती उपायों के तहत दिल्ली के सभी जिलों से क्रिमिनल रिकॉर्ड वाले 600 से ज्यादा लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया.
  • सीजेपी ने बगैर परमिशन के ही प्रदर्शन का ऐलान किया था. उससे पहले ही पुलिस ने पहले गुरुग्राम के सेक्टर-56 से ध्रुव राठी को अरेस्ट किया और फिर जैसे ही मुंबई से अभिजीत की फ्लाइट दिल्ली लैंड हुई तो पुलिस ने विमान के अंदर जाकर ही अभिजीत दीपके और उनके दोनों साथियों सौरव दास और आशुतोष रांका को अरेस्ट कर लिया.
  • आम आदमी पार्टी (AAP) के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी देशभर के युवाओं से 'दिल्ली चलो' का आह्वान करते हुए मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर दिल्ली पहुंचने की अपील की थी. उन्होंने प्रदर्शनकारियों से यह भी कहा था कि जहां भी पुलिस उन्हें रोके, वे वहीं प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दें. उन्होंने कहा कि पूरा देश जंतर-मंतर बन सकता है.
  • जैसे ही अरविंद केजरीवाल प्रदर्शन के लिए निकले पुलिस ने उन्हें हिरासत में ले लिया. इस दौरान आप नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन्हें पकड़े रखा और पुलिस को उन्हें अपने साथ ले जाने से रोकने की कोशिश की. हालांकि, पुलिसकर्मी उन्हें उठाकर बस की ओर ले गए.
  • तृणमूल कांग्रेस प्रमुख ममता बनर्जी, डेरेक ओ'ब्रायन, डोला सेन और पार्टी के अन्य नेताओं को भी पुलिस ने साउथ एवेन्यू से हिरासत में लिया.

यह भी पढ़ें:- दिल्ली में लॉकडाउन जैसा नजारा! CJP नेताओं के बाद ममता-केजरीवाल भी डिटेन, BJP ने बताया- 'भीड़तंत्र पर लोकतंत्र की जीत'

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