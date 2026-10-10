'किसी भी सूरत में ऐसा दोबारा न हो', दीपके-ध्रुव के अरेस्ट होते ही आया राहुल गांधी का वीडियो, क्या सरकार को दे दिया अल्टीमेटम?

जंतर-मंतर पर कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) के प्रदर्शन से पहले ही अभिजीत दीपके और यूट्यूबर ध्रुव राठी समेत सीजेपी प्रदर्शनकारियों को अरेस्ट किए जाने के बाद कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी का वीडियो आया है. वीडियो में वह युवाओं पर गर्व, संविधान की रक्षा और देश की जनता की हिफाजत करने की बात करते दिख रहे हैं. मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग को लेकर सीजेपी शनिवार (10 अक्टूबर, 2026) को जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन करने वाली थी. कांग्रेस की यूथ विंग और सीजेपी दोनों को ही प्रदर्शन की इजाजत नहीं मिली थी, जिसके लिए IYC की याचिका दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में दायर है. हाईकोर्ट सोमवार को उस पर सुनवाई करेगा.

राहुल गांधी ने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर जो वीडियो पोस्ट किया है उसमें उन्होंने सरकार मुख्यरूप से ये बातें कही हैं-

I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand. The core characteristic of these people is cowardice. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space. Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people. And we are going to ensure that what was done to India over the last 10-15 years will never, ever be done again. Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you. We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated.