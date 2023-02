झारखंड से श्रीलंका वाया पंजाब: क्यों हो रही अडानी पोर्ट से कोयला लाने के लिए इतनी जद्दोजहद? समझिए पूरा खेल

.@PunjabGovtIndia has been instructed by @MinistryofPower -if you want to bring Coal from Eastern India to Punjab first take it by Sea over Sri Lanka to Dahej/Mundra Ports on West Coast & then by Rail to Punjab. Cost-3 times more than direct Rail.Who owns Dahej/ Mundra ? Adani 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/0bQZpJlZgB