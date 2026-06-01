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Vaibhav Suryavanshi के सिर सजी ऑरेंज कैप, 15 साल के खिलाड़ी ने तोड़ा गिल-सुदर्शन का रिकॉर्ड

Vaibhav Suryavanshi के सिर सजी ऑरेंज कैप, 15 साल के खिलाड़ी ने तोड़ा गिल-सुदर्शन का रिकॉर्ड

IPL 2026 Final: लगातार दूसरी बार RCB बनी चैंपियन, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए इमोशनल मोमेंट्स, फैंस के रिएक्शन वायरल

लगातार दूसरी बार RCB बनी चैंपियन, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए इमोशनल मोमेंट्स, फैंस के रिएक्शन वायरल

RCB vs GT: कोहली का छक्का देखते ही झूम उठीं अनुष्का, फाइनल में छाया 'विरुष्का' मोमेंट! रिएक्शन हुआ वायरल

RCB vs GT: कोहली का छक्का देखते ही झूम उठीं अनुष्का, फाइनल में छाया 'विरुष्का' मोमेंट! रिएक्शन हुआ वायरल

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Messy Lifestyle: बिखरा कमरा और फैला सामान! क्या क्रिएटिव, तेज दिमाग वालों की पहचान होती हैं ये आदतें? 

Messy Lifestyle: बिखरा कमरा और फैला सामान! क्या क्रिएटिव, तेज दिमाग वालों की पहचान होती हैं ये आदतें?

IPL Winners List: RCB ने जीता लगातार दूसरा आईपीएल खिताब, देखें अब तक किन टीमों ने किया ऐसा

IPL Winners List: RCB ने जीता लगातार दूसरा आईपीएल खिताब, देखें अब तक किन टीमों ने किया ऐसा

Electricity Consumption: इस देश में होती है बिजली की सबसे ज्यादा खपत, जानिए टॉप 5 में किस नंबर पर है भारत

Electricity Consumption: इस देश में होती है बिजली की सबसे ज्यादा खपत, जानिए टॉप 5 में किस नंबर पर है भारत

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IPL 2026 Final: लगातार दूसरी बार RCB बनी चैंपियन, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए इमोशनल मोमेंट्स, फैंस के रिएक्शन वायरल

RCB ने IPL 2026 का खिताब जीत लिया है, गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से हराकर RCB ने एक बार फिर IPL 2026 की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम कर ली है. RCB लगातार दूसरी बार चैंपियन बनी है. इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के साथ ही टीम और टीम के फैंस जश्न में डूब गए, फैंस और पूर्व दिग्गजों के रिएक्शन्स भी अब सामने आ रहा हैं...

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Abhay Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 02:26 AM IST

IPL 2026 Final: लगातार दूसरी बार RCB बनी चैंपियन, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए इमोशनल मोमेंट्स, फैंस के रिएक्शन वायरल

IPL 2026 Final- Social Media Reactions (AI Image)

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IPL 2026 Final- Social Media Reactions: रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु RCB ने IPL 2026 का खिताब जीत लिया है, गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से हराकर RCB ने एक बार फिर IPL 2026 की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम कर ली है. RCB लगातार दूसरी बार चैंपियन बनी है. इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के साथ ही टीम और टीम के फैंस जश्न में डूब गए, मैदान पर खिलाड़ियों की खुशी, भावुक पल और ट्रॉफी सेलिब्रेशन के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस और क्रिकेट के पूर्व दिग्गजों की बधाई और रिएक्शन्स सामने आ रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर फाइनल के बाद सामने आए कई इमोशनल मोमेंट्स और फैंस के रिएक्शन तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं.

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने दी बधाई

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने RCB के इस जीत पर बधाई देते हुए अपने एक्स अकाउंट पर लिखा, "लगातार IPL का खिताब जीतने पर RCB को बधाई. इस खेल में एक चुनौती ये है कि सफलता मिलने पर आपको जिन सवालों के जवाब देने होते हैं, वे बदल जाते हैं. एक बार जीतने के बाद ये साबित करने की चुनौती नहीं होती कि आप ये कर सकते हैं बल्कि ये साबित करना होता है कि आप इस बरकरार रख सकते हैं या नहीं. RCB ने इस चुनौती को इस सीजम डटकर सामना किया.  उनके लिए ये एक सराहनीय उपलब्धि है." 

RCB के पूर्व मालिक विजय माल्या ने दी बधाई

सामने आया अन्य बड़े दिग्गजों और फैंस के रिएक्शन्स 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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अपनी राय और अपने इलाके की खबर देने के लिए जुड़ें हमारे गूगलफेसबुकx,   इंस्टाग्रामयूट्यूब और वॉट्सऐप कम्युनिटी से.

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