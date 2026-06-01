IPL 2026 Final: लगातार दूसरी बार RCB बनी चैंपियन, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए इमोशनल मोमेंट्स, फैंस के रिएक्शन वायरल

RCB ने IPL 2026 का खिताब जीत लिया है, गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से हराकर RCB ने एक बार फिर IPL 2026 की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम कर ली है. RCB लगातार दूसरी बार चैंपियन बनी है. इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के साथ ही टीम और टीम के फैंस जश्न में डूब गए, फैंस और पूर्व दिग्गजों के रिएक्शन्स भी अब सामने आ रहा हैं...

IPL 2026 Final- Social Media Reactions: रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु RCB ने IPL 2026 का खिताब जीत लिया है, गुजरात टाइटंस को 5 विकेट से हराकर RCB ने एक बार फिर IPL 2026 की ट्रॉफी अपने नाम कर ली है. RCB लगातार दूसरी बार चैंपियन बनी है. इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के साथ ही टीम और टीम के फैंस जश्न में डूब गए, मैदान पर खिलाड़ियों की खुशी, भावुक पल और ट्रॉफी सेलिब्रेशन के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस और क्रिकेट के पूर्व दिग्गजों की बधाई और रिएक्शन्स सामने आ रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर फाइनल के बाद सामने आए कई इमोशनल मोमेंट्स और फैंस के रिएक्शन तेजी से वायरल हो रहे हैं.

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने दी बधाई

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने RCB के इस जीत पर बधाई देते हुए अपने एक्स अकाउंट पर लिखा, "लगातार IPL का खिताब जीतने पर RCB को बधाई. इस खेल में एक चुनौती ये है कि सफलता मिलने पर आपको जिन सवालों के जवाब देने होते हैं, वे बदल जाते हैं. एक बार जीतने के बाद ये साबित करने की चुनौती नहीं होती कि आप ये कर सकते हैं बल्कि ये साबित करना होता है कि आप इस बरकरार रख सकते हैं या नहीं. RCB ने इस चुनौती को इस सीजम डटकर सामना किया. उनके लिए ये एक सराहनीय उपलब्धि है."

Congratulations to @RCBTweets on winning consecutive @IPL titles. One of the challenges in sport is that success changes the questions you have to answer. After winning once, the task is no longer proving you can do it, but proving you can sustain it. RCB met that challenge… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 31, 2026

RCB के पूर्व मालिक विजय माल्या ने दी बधाई

RCB RCB….Congratulations Double back to back IPL Champions. Namma dodda Simhagulu roared loudly and made us all very proud. Very well done you beauties. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) May 31, 2026

सामने आया अन्य बड़े दिग्गजों और फैंस के रिएक्शन्स

Once was so nice, they did it twice. What a campaign by "Attacking Champions" RCB. A near perfect campaign and the trophy is in right hands of Captain Rajat Patidar. Special mention to Virat Kohli for that knock - Matter bada tha, Isliye wahan King khada tha.@imVkohli… May 31, 2026

Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!



ಈ ಸಲವೂ ಕಪ್ ನಮ್ದೇ ⭐️⭐️



RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud.



Congratulations to the players,… pic.twitter.com/y2hgXT4m2l — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 31, 2026

.@RCBTweets has once again emerged as the IPL champions. Throughout the tournament, the fearless brand of cricket displayed by the RCB boys seemed to leave opposing teams with no answers.



Congratulations to our RCB on lifting the trophy for the second consecutive time. This… pic.twitter.com/1AeTz55DIN — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 31, 2026

IPL 2026

Congratulations RCB 🏏🎉



Royal Challengers Bengaluru maintained the victory



RCB crushed Gujarat Titans



King Kohli Chokli ❤️#RCBvsGT #ViratKohli #IPLfinal #IPL2026Final pic.twitter.com/LQWcsRWT1c — Kamalraj Singh (@kamalrajsingh_) May 31, 2026

Congratulations RCB for their back to back IPL trophy 🎉🏆



-Virat Kohli completely enjoying his moment pic.twitter.com/WInMtdtQnB — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) May 31, 2026

VIRAT KOHLI FINISHES OFF IN STYLE. 😍❤️



- Back to back IPL trophies for RCB. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/ZZXrS0fAHi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 31, 2026

अपनी राय और अपने इलाके की खबर देने के लिए जुड़ें हमारे गूगल, फेसबुक, x, इंस्टाग्राम, यूट्यूब और वॉट्सऐप कम्युनिटी से.