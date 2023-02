Budget Income Tax Slab: आयकर छूट पर बड़ा ऐलान, 7 लाख की कमाई पर नहीं लगेगा कोई टैक्स

The New Income Tax Rates are -



Rs 0-3 Lakhs - Nil

Rs 3-6 Lakhs - 5%

Rs 6-9 Lakhs - 10%

Rs 9-12 Lakhs - 15%

Rs 12-15 Lakhs - 20%

Above Rs 15 Lakhs - 30%



: @nsitharaman #Budget2023