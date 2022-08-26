Therapeutic drug can render cancer cells: Study

The immune system is suppressed by the protective scent that many tumour cells spray themselves with. However, it appears that a medicine that has already been approved for other uses can render this weapon harmless. A study from the University of Bonn and the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf that has just been published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer demonstrates this. The substance will now be further optimized, said the researchers. This could eventually lead to the development of novel anti-cancer medications. A dense cloud of adenosine is present around many cancer cells. The chemical suppresses the immune system, on the one hand. At the same time, it promotes the growth of new blood vessels that feed and hydrate the tumour. Additionally, it makes sure that the cancerous cells spread to other organs and develop metastases there.