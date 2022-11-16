Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Study: Aerobic exercise lowers risk of metastatic cancer

The probability of metastatic cancer spread can be reduced by aerobic exercise by 72 percent, according to a recent study. The amount of glucose (sugar) consumed by internal organs rises during intense aerobic exercise, according to the researchers, which decreases the amount of energy available to the tumour. The paper was published in the prestigious journal Cancer Research and chosen for the cover of the November 2022 issue. The study combined an animal model in which mice were trained under a strict exercise regimen, with data from healthy human volunteers examined before and after running. The human data, obtained from an epidemiological study that monitored 3,000 individuals for about 20 years, indicated 72 percent less metastatic cancer in participants who reported regular aerobic activity at high intensity, compared to those who did not engage in physical exercise.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.