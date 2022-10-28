Researchers using magnetic bacteria to fight tumours

Scientists all over the world are working to figure out how to get anti-cancer medications to the tumours that they are meant to treat. One idea is to use engineered bacteria as "ferries" to transport medications to tumours through circulation. ETH Zurich researchers have now successfully controlled some bacteria so that they can pass the blood vessel wall and invade tumour tissue. The ETH Zurich researchers, led by Simone Schurle, Professor of Responsive Biomedical Systems, chose to experiment with bacteria that are naturally magnetic due to the iron oxide particles they contain. Magnetospirillum bacteria respond to magnetic fields and can be controlled by magnets outside the body.