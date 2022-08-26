Search icon
Research identifies new role of immune cells in liver regeneration

A MedUni Vienna research team has discovered the vital role of immune cells that boost the production of liver cells. The results of the study were recently published in the esteemed Journal of Hepatology. During their investigations, the research team, led by Rudolf Oehler and Patrick Starlinger from MedUni Vienna's Department of General Surgery, identified a previously unknown dual function of neutrophils. This special population of white blood cells appears on the scene after the removal of liver tissue (partial hepatectomy, PHx) and has been shown to play a key role in regeneration. Scientists were already aware that neutrophils play an essential part in the initiation of liver regeneration following a PHx by initially appearing in local inflammation. In the course of their study, the MedUni Vienna researchers have now discovered that these immune cells change rapidly and subsequently produce factors that the liver requires for growth: "In identifying the dynamic role that neutrophils play in liver regeneration, we have discovered an immunological mechanism that may well be involved in the repair of all tissue damage in the body," says Rudolf Oehler, outlining one of the key findings of the investigation.

