Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan Admits Support For Terror Groups Says Doing Dirty Work For

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, openly acknowledged that his country had been supporting, training, and funding terrorist groups for the past three decades. Asif made this admission during an interview, who questioned him about the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly Indian tourists, were killed.