Mpox Hits Pakistan 3 Cases Of Monkeypox Reported Sparks Fear Of Spread In Indian Subcontinent

Reportedly, 3 individuals from the UAE were quarantined after being diagnosed with monkeypox in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The news comes after Sweden reported the first case of the new variant, clade 1b, of the virus outside India. Monkeypox, caused by the monkeypox virus, shows symptoms similar to smallpox and spreads through close contact. Notably, a recent announcement by the World Health Organization labeled the outbreak a public health emergency. The emergence of the virus in the neighboring country has raised concerns about its possible spread in India