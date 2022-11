Measles outbreak in Mumbai: 126 cases, 20,000 kids aged 0-2 yet to be vaccinated

The cases of measles have been rapidly rising in Mumbai. Nearly 126 children have been infected while a one-year-old boy has died due to the disease. A survey conducted by BMC’s health department has revealed that 20,000 children 0-2 in the city and suburbs have not received the measles shots.