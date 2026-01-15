Lupin Foundation’s Lives Program Is Bringing Healthcare Closer To Communities In Palghar Maharashtra

Lupin Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Lupin Limited, was founded in 1988 by Dr. Desh Bandhu Gupta. Over three decades, the foundation has reached more than 2.02 million beneficiaries across 5,400 villages in 26 districts spanning eight states in India. Focused on sustainable livelihoods and inclusive growth, Lupin Foundation follows a family-centred approach to break cycles of poverty and create lasting socio-economic impact. Its Lives Program aims to enhance community well-being by improving access to healthcare and strengthening local health systems, with a strategic emphasis on addressing chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular diseases, and other non-communicable diseases.