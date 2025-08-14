India Organ Donation Organ donation In India Faces Major Challenges Despite Revised Guidelines

Organ donation in India continues to face significant hurdles, even with revised guidelines in place. The demand for organs far exceeds supply, leading to long waiting times and preventable deaths. Awareness, infrastructure, and regulatory challenges remain key barriers in addressing the country's organ donation crisis.