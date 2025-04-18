Health Tips Top 5 Recipes For Cool Hydrating Drinks To Prevent Heat Stroke I Summer Drinks

Top 5 refreshing drink recipes to stay hydrated and beat heat stroke. Cool, refreshing beverages packed with fruits, herbs, and natural ingredients not only quench thirst They provide essential vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals that your body requires during hot weather 1. Cucumber-Celery Juice - This refreshing, nutrient-rich blend is bursting with green goodness is an ideal way to stay cool all summer Ingredients - Cucumber, celery stalks, juice of half a lemon How to make Cucumber-Celery Juice: -Wash all ingredients thoroughly. -Cut the cucumber and celery into small pieces. -Juice them together using a cold-press juicer. -Stir in fresh lemon juice and serve chilled. Benefits: Cucumbers and celery are rich in water content, keeping the body hydrated, while lemon adds a refreshing citrus twist. 2. Purple Haze: An antioxidant-rich mocktail with a balance of tangy and sweet flavours. Ingredients: Blue curacao syrup, cranberry juice, lemon wedges, mint leaves, ice cubes How to make Purple Haze Drink: -In a cocktail shaker, combine lemon wedges, mint leaves, ice cubes, blue curacao syrup, and cranberry juice. -Shake well for 15 seconds. -Strain into a tulip glass over fresh ice. -Garnish with an orange slice and mint leaves. Benefits: Cranberry juice is packed with antioxidants that help fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress. 3. Mango peach green tea mocktail: A refreshing blend of tropical flavours with the added benefits of green tea. Ingredients: Alphonso mango, peach syrup, green tea drip bag, lemon, mint leaves, demerara sugar How to make Mango peach green tea mocktail: -Brew green tea in 120ml of hot water for 2 minutes. -In a tall glass, muddle a lemon wedge, mint leaves, demerara sugar, and small mango pieces. -Add peach syrup and ice cubes. -Pour the brewed green tea on top and stir well. Benefits: Mango is loaded with vitamins, peaches support digestion and skin health, and green tea is packed with antioxidants that boost metabolism 4. Watermelon-mint refresher: A summer classic that combines hydration with a cooling sensation. Ingredients: Watermelon cubes, fresh mint leaves, juice of one lime, soda or Sprite How to make Watermelon-mint refresher: -Remove seeds from the watermelon cubes. -Juice the watermelon and mint together. -Stir in lime juice and whole mint leaves. -Pour over ice and top up with soda or Sprite. -Garnish with a watermelon slice. Benefits: Watermelon is over 90 percent water, making it excellent for hydration. Mint adds a cooling effect, while lime gives a tangy kick 5. Pineapple Mint Slushy: A tropical, icy drink perfect for cooling down on a hot day. Ingredients: Pineapple, mint leaves, ice cubes, water How to make Pineapple Mint Slushy: -Remove the pineapple skin and cut it into small cubes. -In a blender, combine equal parts pineapple and ice cubes with 4-5 mint leaves. -Add a splash of water and blend at medium speed for 30 seconds. -Pour into a martini glass and enjoy. Benefits: Pineapple is rich in vitamin C, has anti-inflammatory properties that aid muscle recovery, and supports bone health