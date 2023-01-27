Health Benefits Of Sex: Does Sex Burn Equal Amount Of Calories For Both The Genders? Expert Answers

The exact amount of calories sex can burn for you depends on weight, duration of sex, and other factors. Sex equates to light to moderate exercise. Several studies have determined the average amount of calories burned during sex — and it's much less than going for a run or hitting the gym. There is some myth that men may be more physically active during sex and, therefore they lose more calories while having sex as compared to women. To Know More, Watch Video.