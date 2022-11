Headache, migraine and epilepsy: Causes, symptoms and treatment | Dr MM Mehniratta | DNA Health Plus

In this episode of DNA Health Plus, renowned neurologist Dr Man Mohan Mehndiratta talks in detail about various forms of neurological disorders such as migraine, headache, epilepsy and brain stroke. Moderated by Rohit Vats, the show aims at bringing lifestyle changes and inspiring the viewers for a fulfilling lifestyle.