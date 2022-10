Dr SM Tuli on why bones become weak | DNA Health Plus | Ep 4 | India’s Best Doctors

In this episode of DNA Health Plus With India’s Best Doctors, famous and one of country’s senior most healthcare specialist Dr SM Tuli talks about fading bone density and various problems related to it. Moderated by Rohit Vats, the show sheds light on how to take care of your bones and live a better life even at relatively older age.