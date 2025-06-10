Covid News US Expert Warns Of Worse-Than-COVID Threat After Fungus Smuggled Into US From China

Days after two Chinese researchers were charged by the US authorities for smuggling a crop-killing fungus, an expert has warned that it could be worse than COVID-19. America's top expert on Chinese affairs, Gordon G Chang, told Fox News that the couple's action amounted to waging war against the US. Chang said that if the US does not take drastic steps like cutting off ties with China, it may be hit "perhaps with something worse" than the Coronavirus.