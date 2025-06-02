COVID News 1200 Rise In Covid Cases In India; New Wave Coming COVID-19 | COVID Cases In India

COVID News: 1,200% Rise In Covid Cases In India; New Wave Coming? COVID-19 | COVID Cases In India India has seen a 1,200% rise in COVID cases over the past week, raising concerns about a potential new wave. Amid this spike, ICMR Director General Dr. Rajiv Bahl addressed the nation from Delhi, providing clarity on the current scenario and emerging variants such as XFG NB.1.8.1 and LF.7. Dr. Bahl said, “There is no need for concern at this moment, just vigilance. We are seeing cases in southern and western India first, and now in other parts of the country.” He emphasized that three factors are being closely monitored: rate of transmission, immune escape capability, and disease severity. So far, most infections are mild. On variants, Dr. Bahl noted: “These variants are older Omicron lineages. So far, no new variant of concern has emerged.” He added that severe cases remain rare and there is no need for enhanced public precautions right now, except for immunocompromised individuals. The government is closely tracking the situation, ramping up genome sequencing and staying prepared for vaccine adaptation if needed. “We now have platforms ready to quickly develop a new vaccine if a severe variant emerges. But as of now, there is no need,” Dr. Bahl confirmed.