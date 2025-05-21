Covid 19 News Whats Causing Rise In Coronavirus Cases In Asia | Covid Cases In India | Covid News

Singapore and Hong Kong reported an increase in Covid-19 infections last week. Hong Kong's health department believes Covid-19 has evolved into an 'endemic disease with a periodic pattern'. Estimated number of Covid-19 cases in the week of 27 April to 3 May rose to 14,200 in Singapore. In Hong Kong, the percentage of Covid positive cases out of the samples increased to 13.66 percent. The increase in cases could be due to several factors, including waning population immunity. Hong Kong's health agency revealed that 'active periods' are associated with the changes in predominant circulating strains and declining herd immunity. As of 19 May, 2025, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India stands at 257. It is a very low figure considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required.