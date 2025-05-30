COVID-19 News Should You Be Worried Expert Advice On Symptoms Precautions And More

Welcome to this special discussion on the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. Is this just a seasonal surge or something more serious? Should you be concerned — especially for your children and elderly parents? Joining us is Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Director of Internal Medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospitals, to answer your most pressing questions: Why are COVID-19 cases rising suddenly? Is there a new threat even in the endemic stage? What symptoms should parents watch out for in kids? How should schools and parents prepare? What extra precautions should the elderly and pregnant women take? Are current vaccines still effective? Is there a risk of another wave or long COVID?