COVID-19 News Massive Spike in Cases — 7 Dead More Than 2700 Active Cases Reported

Active Covid-19 cases in India rise to 2,710, a five-fold jump in one week. Kerala leads with 1,147 cases, followed by Maharashtra (424), Delhi (294), Gujarat (223). Seven deaths recorded in the last 24 hours taking 2025 death toll to 22. According to Health Ministry the infections are mostly mild but caution is advised. Notably, WHO has not listed the new sub-variants as variants of concern. Symptoms remain similar to flu including fever sore throat and fatigue. States asked to ensure availability of beds oxygen test kits and vaccines. Elderly and vulnerable groups advised to wear masks in crowded spaces.