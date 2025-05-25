Covid 19 News 55-Year-Old Noida Woman Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Covid Cases In India

A 55-year-old woman from the National Capital Region has been tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first case in Uttar Pradesh's Noida amid the recent surge in cases in India, as per the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar. According to the CMO, Narendra Kumar, the woman from Sector 110 in Noida has been placed under home isolation, with her husband and maid, who are part of the household, testing negative for the virus. He further added that the woman had travelled by train a few days back. Earlier, AIIMS Rishikesh had reported three COVID cases, adding to the recent surge in cases across the country. Speaking with ANI, Rishikesh AIIMS Director Meenu Singh informed that one of the three patients has already been discharged.