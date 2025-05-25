HEALTH
A 55-year-old woman from the National Capital Region has been tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first case in Uttar Pradesh's Noida amid the recent surge in cases in India, as per the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddha Nagar. According to the CMO, Narendra Kumar, the woman from Sector 110 in Noida has been placed under home isolation, with her husband and maid, who are part of the household, testing negative for the virus. He further added that the woman had travelled by train a few days back. Earlier, AIIMS Rishikesh had reported three COVID cases, adding to the recent surge in cases across the country. Speaking with ANI, Rishikesh AIIMS Director Meenu Singh informed that one of the three patients has already been discharged.
Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Dhadak 2 gets U/A certificate from CBFC, 16 major edits due to…
DNA TV Show: Covid-19 pandemic to hit again? India reports 312 cases of coronavirus amid resurgence
PBKS vs DC, IPL 2025: Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair shine as Delhi Capitals dents Punjab Kings' hopes of top-two finish with 6-wicket win
Mukul Dev Death: From Ajay Devgn to Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta, 'heartbroken' Bollywood stars mourn late actor's demise, pen condolence
Red Alert in Delhi-NCR: IMD urges residents to stay indoors amid high wind, rain threat for next...
Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as number 1, 2 in THIS list, sleepless nights for world's billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, more due to loss of...
Cannes 2025 finale: Alia Bhatt channels Audrey Hepburn in classic retro ensemble; internet goes 'wow
Muhammad Yunus not resigning or leaving country amid unrest: 'Greater unity needed to keep country stable'
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin makes big statement after NITI Aayog meeting with PM Modi, demands share for states in...
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka reacts to Rishabh Pant's appointment as India's Test vice-captain, namedrops Shubman Gill
Heatwaves to rise in Delhi-NCR, Monsoon to arrive early in Kerala: IMD
India’s Rs 500 crore bet on Shubhanshu Shukla is more than just space trip; Know how it is leap into future of global space leadership
Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Insider reveals if Amitabh Bachchan is actually quitting show, Salman Khan replacing Big B: 'It is bizarre that...'
Qatar teen sparks online debate after video explaining why he moved to India: 'To degrade India...'
Tej Pratap Yadav confirms relationship with Anushka Yadav: 'For the past 12 years...'
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill surpasses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to achieve THIS special milestone in Test cricket
Meet IITian who turned down a high-paying job from Samsung, cracked UPSC in first attempt with AIR..., he is...
'How can someone hate her'? Alia Bhatt's sweet gesture for fan at Cannes wins hearts online, WATCH viral video
IPL 2025 playoffs: How RCB can still finish in top two despite loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow?
'Men like these deserve every...': Man breaks down in tears before wife’s delivery, viral video melts hearts online
Delhi-NCR gets FIRST Covid-19 case after resurgence of virus, details inside
After Deepika Padukone's exit, THIS actress bags Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, she's Ranbir Kapoor 'lover', her name is...
Viral video: Daughter takes father by surprise, latter breaks down; know what happened next
Metro In Dino teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi strive for love in city, Arijit Singh's Zamaana Lage leaves fans impressed
Neeraj Chopra finishes second with 84.14m throw at Janusz Kusocinski memorial 2025, Julian Weber gets top position
'Hero dikhne laayak nahi ho': Tusshar Kapoor on getting 'targeted' for being Jeetendra's son, says 'I could have been crushed'
'If he can’t keep up to the standards...': Ajit Agarkar makes huge revelation on Virat Kohli's sudden Test retirement
Meet man who is behind Visha Mega mart meme, lost Rs 750 crore, later built another empire with 150+ stores worth Rs...
Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Apple over iPhone production, says 'it is okay to go to India but...'
Viral video: Man proposes to girlfriend with tornado swirling behind them, netizens say 'perfect proposal'
TGIKS: Did Kapil Sharma took a dig at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent row? Kiku Sharda says 'comedy mein ulta-seedha karo toh...'
After YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, THIS man arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistani agent, details inside
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog meeting, says, 'If Centre, states work together like Team India...'
Princess Diana’s childhood mansion crumbles while King Charles invests millions in nearby royal ventures, locals slam royals for...
Viral: AI turns villain, blackmails engineer over affair, know what happened
Mukul Dev Death: Late actor was discovered by Amitabh Bachchan, his first film was backed by ABCL, but never released, his first salary was Rs 75000 for...
Sikandar OTT release date: When, where to watch Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer action drama film
Why Jasprit Bumrah wasn't named Team India Test captain? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar explains
Alia Bhatt turns heads in navy blue bejewelled gown with headpiece at Cannes 2025, see pics
Meet man who lost 126 kg after weighing 222 kg, by simply following THIS childhood hobby at 36- know his surprising weight loss journey
Sonam Chhabra slammed over Cannes dress referencing terror attacks in India: 'An insult to our brave soldiers'
After Donald Trump's ban, THIS university announces 'unconditional offers' for Harvard foreign students, not Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford, Yale, it is...
First Hindi film to run in theatres for 100 days made Rajesh Khanna superstar, broke many box office records, was remade twice, it earned Rs..., movie was..
Is Alia Bhatt expecting second child with Ranbir Kapoor? Love & War actress's Cannes appearances spark pregnancy rumours
Viral video showing children playing on sloped rooftop leaves internet shocked: 'My anxiety skyrocketed...'
RCB batting coach Dinesh Karthik makes BIG claim about Virat Kohli on his Test retirement, says 'he really wants to...'
IMF likely to review Pakistan's funding in 2nd half of 2025, but keeps these tough conditions, they are...
Never Forget, Never Forgive: India conveys strong stance against Pakistan cross-border terrorism to Japan
Mukul Dev Death: Vindu Dara Singh reveals Son of Sardaar 2 actor struggled with depression after mother's death
India squad for England tour: Shubman Gill named new Test captain, check full team list here
IMD says monsoon has arrived in India, days before schedule and earliest onset over Indian mainland since...
Alia Bhatt trolled for similar dress as Mallika Sherawat at Cannes Film Festival: 'She needs to learn fashion from Janhvi Kapoor'
Hema Malini, Hema Deol or..., as per official documents, Bollywood's 'Dream Girl' is named...
One of India's best horror films was released in 1988, gave audiences sleepless night, had no superstars, still became superhit, made for just Rs 60 lakhs, it earned Rs..
Pakistan Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem responds to Neeraj Chopra’s ‘not close friends’ remark: ‘I will always stand with our…’
Pakistani Senator Syed Ali Zafar, rattled by India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, says 'we would die if...'
Meet Himanshu Jain and Sarjana Yadav, popular IAS couple from Madhya Pradesh, they are in news due to...
India's biggest flop film had 3 superstars, still failed to recover cost, hero had to publicly apologise, made for over Rs 300 crore, it earned just Rs..., movie was..
Viral video: Australian MP ends final day in Parliament with 'shoey,' pours beer into sneaker, drinks it, know all about this drinking tradition
Kavya Maran faces setback as BCCI takes action against SRH captain Pat Cummins during IPL 2025, due to...
Mukul Dev Death: Yamla Pagla Deewana director Samir Karnik remembers late actor, calls his demise 'shocking' | Exclusive
Meet Vishal Mega Mart founder, man who once challenged Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, was forced to sell his company for Rs 70 crore due to..., he is...
India strikes back at Pakistan 'disinformation' on Indus Water Treaty at UNSC: 'More than 20,000 Indian lives have been lost in...'
Mukul Dev Death: Famous actor dies at 54; worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Ajay Devgn
Madhuri Dixit charges Rs 5 crore per film, has net worth of Rs 250 crore, her husband Dr Shriram Nene's monthly income is Rs..
Meet IAS Srishti Mishra, who returned to India after studying abroad, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt, her rank is...
One of Shah Rukh Khan's biggest hit films was rejected by 5 actors, 3 actresses, went on to win National Award, made for Rs 3.25 crores, it earned Rs..., movie was..
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's fiery reaction after dismissal of Kavya Maran's SRH's star player goes viral, watch
'Questions were raised on Lord Ram, Lord Krishna': Manoj Muntashir talks about Operation Sindoor, says 'if Pakistan does not...'
Man trespasses into horse riding academy at night, commits shocking act, CCTV footage leads to his arrest
Only time Dharmendra posed with his two wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, check rare photo inside
Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall along with thunderstorms in Delhi-NCR till..., full forecast here
Future queen of this country in big trouble, may not return to University as Donald Trump blocks Harvard from enrolling international students, her name is...
Big blow to Bangladesh, India imposes BAN on these major Bangladeshi goods
After UPSC toppers Tina Dabi and Smita Sabharwal, marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral, check her scores in different subjects
Meet actress, who called off wedding with superstar, quit films to marry Indian cricketer with two kids, divorced him after...
India rebukes Pakistan at UN Security Council, says 'experienced decades of Pakistani...'
Children of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor eat delicious foods at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, menu is designed by..., meals include...
Meet IIT, IIM alumni, started business from zero and opened 1600 outlets across India, but now he is jailed for 20 years due to..., he is...
This Mughal princess once stood up against the Ottoman Empire in Turkey, challenged them by..., her connection with Emperor Akbar was...
Meet man, son of tea seller, walked 70 km daily to school, cracked UPSC exam thrice, finally became IAS officer
Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking debut at Cannes 2025 red carpet in ivory-nude Schiaparelli gown, see viral photos
After 25% tariff threat to Apple, Donald Trump issues big warning to Samsung, other phone-makers, says 'if they're to sell it in America...'
Wipro's Rishad Premji sees pay hike of Rs... in FY25, but CEO Srinivas Pallia's package will leave you stunned, check here to know
Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Reliance emerges frontrunner to develop Mumbai's 70 hectares of..., goal is to turn it into...
NASA issues big warning, claims massive solar storm is heading our way, could disrupt power grids, cause blackouts and impact...
Zeenat Aman says she is 'very proud' to have starred in this remake with Shammi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar: 'Joyful prostitutes....'
THIS is most remote post office in the world, fondly called Penguin Post Office, it is located in...
MP politician’s ‘obscene act’ on Delhi-Mumbai expressway caught in camera, police register case
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch PBKS vs DC match 66 live on TV, online?
PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
'He is Bharat ka Chirag': Gujarat shopkeeper returns US tourist’s lost wallet, refuses reward
Want to join RAW? Know how to join, eligibility, exam, salary, more of India's top intelligence agency
Meet boy whose father, grand father, uncle, aunt, brother all are doctors, topped NEET UG 2024 with AIR 1, he is from...
Meet woman who studied for 12 hours a day, Virat Kohli is her inspiration, cracked UPSC in first attempt with AIR...
Karan Johar to host desi adaptation of The Traitors, gives hints of contestants, Internet guesses Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed in show
'Will share what we have been suffering from past so many years', Shashi Tharoor on India's fight against terrorism
What is Sugar Boards? CBSE’s new initiative to reduce diabetes risk in children, will it work?
Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 1: Dinesh Vijan scores 2nd lowest opening since Munjya, Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's film earns...
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan, Pat Cummins shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad dents RCB’s hopes of top-two finish with 42-run win in Lucknow