Cataract, glaucoma and lasik surgery | Dr Mahipal Sachdev | DNA Health Plus | Ep 3

Cataract and pollution are causing severe damage to eyes. With rising cases of diabetes and hypertension, eye care has become a difficult task for health experts. In a conversation with DNA India’s Rohit Vats, Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev of Centre For Sight explains the causes, symptoms and remedies for vision issues. He also talks about the success percentage of lasik surgery and better lifestyle choices.