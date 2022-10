Can peanut butter allergy kill you? | DNA Health Plus | Ep 5 | Dr Vikram Jaggi

The increase in the cases of difficult allergies is last couple of years is alarming. In this episode of DNA Health Plus, Dr Vikram Jaggi explains how blindly following the western lifestyle is paving way for more cases of asthma and allergies. Moderated by Rohit Vats, this episode dives deep into hygiene obsession and its impact on our daily lives.