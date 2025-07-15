Big Shocker For Samosa-Jalebi Lovers Now These Foods Will Carry Warning Labels Like Cigarettes

Big news for samosa and jalebi eaters. To tackle rising obesity, the Health Ministry has ordered warnings for fried snacks like samosas and jalebis, just like cigarette packets. The initiative will also include high-calorie, fried and sugar-laden foods - like jalebis and samosas - in the official 'Health Alert List', the report said.