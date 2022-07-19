हिंदी में पढ़ें
Antibodies from hen eggs can be used to treat COVID-19 patients: Study
Antibodies harvested from hen eggs may be used to treat COVID-19 patients or as a preventive measure for people exposed to the viral disease, according to a study.
