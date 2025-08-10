Can astronauts drink alcohol in Space? You can eat same food that Sunita Williams, Shubhanshu Shukla consumed in spaceship; Check full diet-chart HERE

Like people on Earth, astronauts on long-term trips may experience malnutrition if they don't eat a healthy diet. Operating under low gravity1 causes them to lose bone and muscle mass, which is comparable to the natural aging process.

Space food is a particular kind of food item that is prepared for astronauts to eat when they are on space missions.

The question of what and how astronauts eat on the International Space Station and space shuttle is frequently posed to NASA. Their meals are neither bland nor nasty, and they are not given food via tubes. Menu items and food systems have changed significantly since Project Mercury's inception. Take a look at how menu items and food systems have changed over time, what astronauts currently consume in space, and what travelers may eat in the future.

The challenges faced by astronauts, the elderly, and those impacted by disasters are more alike than you might imagine when it comes to eating. Plans to establish outposts on the Moon are being unveiled by space agencies around the world. Growing fresh food in the harsh lunar environment, where there is little water and no oxygen, and soils with little nutrients, is one issue in providing astronauts with sustenance. Regularly shipping supplies from Earth is extremely costly, and food deterioration makes long-term storage challenging.

Astronauts on extended missions may suffer from malnutrition, much like individuals on Earth, if they don't eat a proper diet. When operating in low gravity1, they lose muscle mass and bone, which is similar to the normal aging process. As with food production on Earth in the face of climate change, food systems for any future missions must be resilient and sustainable.

Space food was traditionally consumed in tubes and was either dried or supplied in pastes. As science and technology have given us new ways to prepare, package, and use ingredients in food, the foods themselves have also improved to become more like many of the meals we eat on Earth today. Foods are categorized into the following groups when deciding which ones to send into space:

Fresh Food: Fruit and vegetables, as well as other fresh items with a two-day shelf life, are kept in the spacecraft's refrigerator and eaten right away to prevent spoiling. This fruit is supplied to maintain a positive attitude because vitamins and nutrients may usually be obtained in other ways.



Irradiated Foods: Ionizing radiation is administered to meat and dairy products prior to packaging. This lowers the dangers of microbial infection and lengthens the products' shelf life.

Natural Foods: Foods in their natural form, such chocolate bars, biscuits, and almonds, are easily packaged and ready to consume.



Intermediate Moisture: these meals have a small amount of water (just enough to stop microbes from growing) and are frequently mushy in texture. These items don't require any extra preparation because they are manufactured using techniques like sun-drying and salting.

Thermostabilized: Many of the "ready meals" are made using thermostat-controlled heat treatment. In this method, heat is applied to destroy bacteria, and the product is then promptly sealed in airtight packaging.

Rehydratable Meals And Beverages: For a long time, the norm for preparing food for space travel was to use rehydratable foods and beverages. Eliminating the water from the food or beverage drastically increases its shelf life, lowers the likelihood of spoiling, and makes it harder for bacteria to grow. When the astronauts are ready to eat, the water is returned to these items.

Liquid Items: Astronauts must suck liquid from a bag through a straw in order to drink fluids in space because water would float away from the container in microgravity. At water stations, these bags can be refilled using a low-pressure hose. While in space, astronauts typically drink water, but there are other flavor-infused beverages accessible. Vacuum-sealed bags containing freeze-dried drink mixes, including coffee or tea, lemonade, and orange juice. After adding water to the beverage pouch using the pressurized hose, the astronauts use a straw to suck the beverage.

Alcohol Prohibited: The sole astronaut to consume alcohol in space—and more importantly, on the Moon—is Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin. NASA, however, has prohibited drinking during any space travel. This is because it is essential that the astronauts operating the spaceship be vigilant and capable of responding promptly to any emergency.

A wide variety of national foods are available for astronauts to select from and share with their fellow ISS crew members in an effort to foster togetherness amongst the diverse nations. For instance, China produced specially processed Kung Pao chicken, while the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) developed a rehydratable noodle.