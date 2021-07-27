Ziqitza Healthcare ltd remarks the importance of emotional wellbeing & tele-health in the ongoing pandemic situation

"Never make a permanent decision based on a temporary emotion." -Anonymous Quote

Oxford dictionary defines emotions as “a strong feeling such as love, anger, fear etc.” Throughout our life, we feel whole range of emotions such as love, joy, anger, fear, hatred, jealousy, sadness, hopelessness, disgust, pity, rage, boredom, craving, excitement and many more. We often act or take decisions based on our emotions and we regret it later. Road rage is a classic example where people resort to violence over seemingly innocuous incident.The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also posed physical as well as mental health challenges, remarked by Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Experts at Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd says, Emotional well-being is a component of holistic health consisting of physical, mental, social, and spiritual health. Negative emotions harboured for a long time can adversely affect health. All of you have heard of IQ i.e., intelligent quotient. Similarly, there is term called EQ i.e., emotional quotient (also called as emotional intelligence). It is the ability to understand, use and manage your emotions in positive ways. Being emotionally intelligent has many advantages such as sound physical and mental health, academic achievement, stress relief, better interpersonal skills, gainful employment, better job performance and many more.

If you manage your life well, it is less likely that your will harbour negative emotions.Here are some tips for emotional well-being keeping in mind the holistic approach.

S.No Title Description 1 Emotions Management Do a SWOT analysis for yourself. Know your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. By doing this, you will be in a better control of yourself and your emotions

Remember you have no control over emotions. What control you have is over your actions in response to those thoughts

Evaluate your action and be aware of its consequences 2 Mental Health Do a stress Audit. Write down why you feel you are stressed

Try to eliminate the causes of stress

If you are experiencing any mental symptoms, do not be a denial mode. Seek professional help of a counsellor, your family physician and psychiatrist. 3 Relationship Management If there is any issue with a colleague/family member/other, try to look your contribution to the problem

Try to have healthy relationships with your family members, relatives, colleagues, neighbors etc. 4 Sleep Never ever compromise on your sleep.

Have 6-8 hours of continuous sleep 5 Nutrition Traditional Indian diet which includes chapati, vegetables, green leafy vegetables, rice, dal, salads, curds, buttermilk and fruits is a wholesome, well-balanced and nutritious diet. Avoid junk food.

Maintain hydration. Drink water regularly. 6 Exercise & Physical Activity Remember regular exercise is an excellent stress buster

Consult your doctor before starting exercise programme

Include physical activity in your daily routine e.g., doing household chores 7 Yoga & Meditation Practicing yoga is beneficial for physical as well as mental health

Remember meditation is an excellent stress buster

Learn any technique suitable for you

Practice meditation daily and at stressful times 8 Addictions Remember alcohol, smoking and tobacco does not lead to relaxation and relief of stress. It damages your health, avoid all of these.

Alcohol impairs your ability to manage emotions 9 Time Management Write down your time wasters and avoid those activities

Laziness/procrastination is the enemy. Do first things first 10 Life Planning Write down your present goals and future goals inlife

Write down likely events in future (e.g., house purchase, children higher education, unexpected illness) which will lead to financial stress

It is important to stay fit mentally & physically, maintain your weight, keep blood pressure and blood sugar under control and enhance immunity by all above measures. Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza limited Rajasthan.

Speaking about the importance of Tele-Health especially for employees who are doing remote working, Mr. Nandadeep Pandharkar – Sr. Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited said, “Virtual care has been crucial for screening and treating COVID-19 cases from afar, but it’s also facilitating routine visits that would be risky or complicated during quarantine.A variety of telehealth tools are available to help manage your health care and receive the services you need. Our goals by means of telehealth is to -Make health care accessible to people living anywhere & at any time especially for the active millennial workforce and their families.”

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL), has been one of the leading players in India’s Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. ZHL Rajasthan& Ziqitza Rajasthan also have appreciated the Tele-Health services to provide quality healthcare services to people as per their convenience in this pandemic situation. Ziqitza Limited is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that services 2 customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza is winner of Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

For further information please contact: visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content