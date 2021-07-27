Ziqitza Healthcare ltd remarks the importance of emotional wellbeing & tele-health in the ongoing pandemic situation
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also posed physical as well as mental health challenges, remarked by Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd.
"Never make a permanent decision based on a temporary emotion." -Anonymous Quote
Oxford dictionary defines emotions as “a strong feeling such as love, anger, fear etc.” Throughout our life, we feel whole range of emotions such as love, joy, anger, fear, hatred, jealousy, sadness, hopelessness, disgust, pity, rage, boredom, craving, excitement and many more. We often act or take decisions based on our emotions and we regret it later. Road rage is a classic example where people resort to violence over seemingly innocuous incident.The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also posed physical as well as mental health challenges, remarked by Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Limited
Experts at Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd says, Emotional well-being is a component of holistic health consisting of physical, mental, social, and spiritual health. Negative emotions harboured for a long time can adversely affect health. All of you have heard of IQ i.e., intelligent quotient. Similarly, there is term called EQ i.e., emotional quotient (also called as emotional intelligence). It is the ability to understand, use and manage your emotions in positive ways. Being emotionally intelligent has many advantages such as sound physical and mental health, academic achievement, stress relief, better interpersonal skills, gainful employment, better job performance and many more.
If you manage your life well, it is less likely that your will harbour negative emotions.Here are some tips for emotional well-being keeping in mind the holistic approach.
|S.No
|Title
|Description
|1
|Emotions Management
|
|2
|Mental Health
|
|3
|Relationship Management
|
|4
|Sleep
|
|5
|Nutrition
|
|6
|Exercise & Physical Activity
|
|7
|Yoga & Meditation
|
|8
|Addictions
|
|9
|Time Management
|
|10
|Life Planning
|
It is important to stay fit mentally & physically, maintain your weight, keep blood pressure and blood sugar under control and enhance immunity by all above measures. Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza limited Rajasthan.
Speaking about the importance of Tele-Health especially for employees who are doing remote working, Mr. Nandadeep Pandharkar – Sr. Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited said, “Virtual care has been crucial for screening and treating COVID-19 cases from afar, but it’s also facilitating routine visits that would be risky or complicated during quarantine.A variety of telehealth tools are available to help manage your health care and receive the services you need. Our goals by means of telehealth is to -Make health care accessible to people living anywhere & at any time especially for the active millennial workforce and their families.”
