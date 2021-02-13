Ziqitza Healthcare forays into Medical Room to provide workplace safety

Medical room

Today as we read newspapers it is becoming evident that offices are going back to new normal and would expect the workforce to join back and work from offices. But at the same time, there is anxiety amongst them and their family if I get affected by pandemic due to travel in public transport or from my colleague in an office environment.

These fears are human and an employee-friendly company it is imperative that we do proactive safety measures that assure them of help at any given time. Ziqitza Limited, as an Emergency Service Provider for the last 15 years believes that employees are the most important part of any organisation and we leave no stone unturned in ensuring their safety.

To partner with organisations, looking to strength their medical support in house by providing services such as Medical Room where companies can ensure employees safety within the premises with trained crew. Ziqitza is a "one-stop solution" for corporate wellness healthcare solutions for corporates that offers services that include Ambulance at Site, Ambulance on Subscription, Wellness at Workplace, Medical Rooms and Occupational Health Centre, among others.

Dr Santosh Datar Medical Director, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, explains medical emergency strikes without warning. It may be in form of an accident, fainting, mental or sudden illness.

The valuable time is lost in making arrangements for the ambulance or to call a doctor. Hence this is called the "Golden hour". It is important that patient reaches an appropriate advanced health care facility within this hour.

A timely intervention by trained first aider or a qualified health care worker may save life, relieve pain, minimize complications and subsequent disabilities. Thus, Ziqitza service offering of a medical room may imply a basic medical clinic at workplace can make a difference to save the precious life of a co-worker.

The team at Ziqitza Limitedunderstand that each workplace is different and might have varies requirements and thus the service offering takes into account the infrastructure, location, number of people at any given time, hazards involved, working hours, proximity to the nearest health care facility etc.

Our product involves a medical clinic that consist of a waiting area, an observation room and examination room with additional facilities such as drinking water and toilet.

As per the client's requirements, this can be equipped with basic diagnostic instruments, resuscitation equipment, emergency medicines, patient lifting equipment and observation beds. It may be manned by a qualified health nurse and doctor on regular or visiting basis.

Dr Datar from Ziqitza further highlights the key role a medical room can play to make the workplace safer: -

"In case of medical emergency an immediate aid the trained medical team can provide management of airway and breathing, administration of oxygen, I.V. fluids, control of bleeding, cleaning of wounds, stabilization of fractures, cooling of burns, treatment of head, chest and abdominal injuries, CPR in case of cardiac arrest etc. can save life, prevent complications, and minimize disabilities."

"On regular basis basic medical check-up and investigations e.g., blood pressure, blood sugar."

"Dispensing of medicines (only under medical supervision)".

"Health education sessions for staff on various topics such as basic first aid, lifestyle diseases and infectious diseases by way of lectures, poster display, exhibition, medical camps etc.

"Regular inspection and replenishing of stock in the ambulance if available at workplace".

Speaking about the importance of Medical Room, Nandadeep Pandharkar - Sr Vice President, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said "Statistics suggest that at least 48,000 people die due to occupational accidents on a yearly basis in India. Simple steps like ensuring ready medical room facility onsite with professional medical practitioners can help save lives and bring the number of occupation-related deaths down drastically. Availability of well-equipped medical room and ambulance will help in timely management of medical emergencies, boost staff morale and reduce legal liabilities of the organization in case of any untoward incident. It makes a good business sense as it is an investment and not an expense.We are currently serving over 70 leading corporate organisations & hospitals pan India to make their workplace safe. We have also successfully set up clinics onsite at various industrial locations with trained medical practitioners to provide timely medical help in case of any causalities or medical emergencies."

