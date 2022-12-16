Your blood group makes you prone to mosquito bites, here's how

File Photo

If you feel you are more prone to get mosquito bites than people near you then it may have something to do with your blood type. Your blood group plays a major part in determining how attractive mosquitos find you.

Mosquitos are responsible for spreading many dangerous diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Zika, therefore, scientists have identified that mosquitos are attracted to some blood types more than others.

Know all about the different blood types

A person's blood type is determined with the help of the protein (antigen) present in each red blood cell.

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Man kills 1.5 year-old child in Saujhana Jhaya village, gets lynched by villagers

The four different blood types include;

A: Only has A antigen on the red blood cell surface

B: Only has B antigen on the red blood cell surface.

AB: Has both A and B antigens on the red blood cell surface.

O: Has neither A nor B antigen on the red blood cell surface.

How do blood types associate with mosquito bites?

Researchers and scientists after years of study have concluded that mosquitoes seem to prefer biting those with blood type O as compared to people with any other blood type.

According to a study, specific species of mosquitoes anchored on those with blood type O two times as often as they landed on people with blood type A. "With O being mosquitoes’ favourite blood type and A being the least favourite, those with blood type B fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum," News18 quoted Amitava Ray, General Physician, Apollo 24|7 as saying.

READ | NTA releases CUET 2023 Exam dates, to begin from May 21, check complete schedule

Here are some other factors that might make you a mosquito magnet

Body Odour

Bacteria

Genetics

Clothes

Warmth

Carbon Dioxide

Metabolic Rate

Alcohol

Pregnancy.