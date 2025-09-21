Young-onset Alzheimer’s: Early warning signs and risk factors explained

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia and occurs when the brain stops functioning properly.

Alzheimer's disease is typically associated with the elderly, but it can also affect younger people. In recent years, symptoms have been increasingly seen in people in their 30s and 40s. According to the Alzheimer's Association of India, up to 5 per cent of people with Alzheimer's develop the disease at a young age. Recognising early symptoms can prevent misdiagnosis and ensure patients receive the appropriate care and treatment they need to live a better life.

What is early dementia?

Dementia is a broad term that refers to a decline in cognitive function, where a person becomes unable to perform daily tasks involving thinking, reasoning, or memory. Although it is often associated with old age, it is also increasingly prevalent among young adults. More than 4 million people in India suffer from some form of dementia. Globally, this number rises to 4.4 million, making it a growing concern that requires immediate attention.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia and occurs when the brain stops functioning properly. Symptoms are mild in the early stages, but usually worsen over time. The disease's progression can vary, depending on the individual; it can progress slowly or rapidly.

How to know if you have dementia?

If you're experiencing memory loss that's interfering with your daily life, it's important to pay attention to other symptoms of Alzheimer's. Early signs include:

Difficulty following plans or organising tasks: Concentration levels decrease. You may find it difficult to prepare a recipe or solve problems that previously came easily. Routine tasks may take longer to complete.

Disorientation in time and place: People may have difficulty understanding events unless they are happening immediately, or they may forget how they arrived at a certain location.

Visual and spatial processing problems: Alzheimer's can affect the way the brain interprets visual information, leading to problems with depth perception, object recognition, and recognising contrasts.

Language difficulties: People may forget common words or have difficulty participating in conversations due to memory loss or inability to control their thoughts.

Decreased decision-making ability: Decreased decision-making ability. Individuals may show impaired judgment, especially when handling money or tasks that require memory retention.

Although the exact cause of early dementia is still unclear, several risk factors may increase susceptibility. These include brain damage from stroke, head injury, or long-term alcohol use. Genetics also plays a role.

A comprehensive treatment plan, including medications, therapy, and lifestyle changes, can help manage Alzheimer's symptoms in young adults. The earlier the diagnosis, the better the chances of maintaining quality of life with appropriate medical support.

Also read: How Katrina Kaif keeps her skin glowing at 42: 'It's become my favourite...'