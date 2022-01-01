Yoga asanas to overcome PCOD/PCOS

Polycystic ovarian disorder (PCOD) is a common ailment plaguing at least 1 in 10 women. It is a condition that causes several cysts in the ovary. The primary cause behind these cysts is the irregularity of periods, leading to an increase in the ovary size and accelerating the production of hormones like androgens and estrogen. Women suffering from PCOD often experience weight gain, pelvic pain, facial pimples, hair thinning and excessive fatigue, among other side effects.

On the other hand, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a more severe yet common hormonal endocrine disorder; faced by women. As per WHO, PCOS has affected over 116 million women across the globe. It is a metabolic disorder that might lead to anovulation, a condition wherein the ovaries stop releasing eggs. Further, it has damaging impacts on one’s fertility. PCOS can even give rise to other health complications like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Yoga is an effective way to keep these diseases in check. According to a study, women who indulge in one hour of yoga thrice a week for three months will notice a reduction in testosterone levels by 29%. Here are some yoga asanas to help you overcome PCOD/PCOS -

Anulom vilom pranayama

This is very powerful pranayama that is crucial for keeping both the mind and body in good shape. It is also known to increase blood circulation. To practice this pranayama - sit with your eyes closed and back straight. Close your right nostril with your right thumb and slowly inhale through the left nostril. Then using your ring finger and little finger close the left nostril and exhale through the right nostril by releasing the thumb. Without releasing the left nostril, inhale through the right nostril. Close the right nostril with the right thumb and exhale through the left nostril by releasing the fingers. This completes one round of Anulom Vilom. You can start by practising five rounds.

Shavasana

Yet another easy asana, Shavasana, is one of the best exercises to improve your physical and mental health. To perform it, all you have to do is lie flat on the yoga mat, then place both your hands on the sides with the palms facing in the upward direction. Once you are in this position, close your eyes, stay still and take deep breaths. For best results, stay in this position for about 10 minutes.

Ardha Halasana

Lie down on your back keeping your hands by the side and palms facing down. Now slowly and gently start raising both your legs up to ninety degrees from the floor. Make sure the knees are not bent and hold this position for 30 seconds or as per your capacity. This improves blood flow to the pelvic floor area and maintains the health of reproductive organs

Bhujangasana

Also called the cobra pose, it is highly recommended for women experiencing PCOD/PCOS. All you need to do is lie down on your chest, keep your elbows close to your body and ensure that your palms are facing downwards. With each inhalation, lift your chest off the ground up to the navel. Make sure your naval is touching the floor, and you hold the posture for 15-30 seconds at least.

For a healthy menstruation cycle, inculcate yoga as a daily habit.

The author is an Asst Director Research - Kaivalyadhama

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)